Ethereum Breakout Imminent with $8500 to $22000 Targets

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/03 04:00
Capverse
CAP$0.06985-0.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.15256+4.12%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.21+1.03%
ethereum
  • Ethereum sees renewed whale activity, signaling potential large-scale market moves.
  • Technical breakout from key patterns could push ETH toward major upside targets.
  • Recent whale purchases indicate rising demand, supporting short-term momentum.

Ethereum is seeing renewed attention from whales, with key buying driving market interest. Analysts say a breakout from major technical patterns will unleash large-scale price action, which could impact the broader crypto market.

Currently, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,381.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.24 billion and a market cap of $530.55 billion. ETH saw a slight dip of -0.66% in the last 24 hours, but recent whale activity has captured the market’s attention.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Whale Activity Boosts Ethereum Momentum

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales purchased around 260,000 ETH in the past 24 hours. Such large-scale purchases indicate rising demand from investors, which could influence Ethereum’s intraday price movements.

Ethereum Price Poised for Significant Upside Moves

Meanwhile, analyst EGRAG CRYPTO shared his insights on Ethereum’s potential next targets. According to his analysis, ETH could reach $8,500, $15,250, or even $22,000. The key factor for these moves is a breakout from an ascending triangle formation, which could confirm strong upward momentum.

Source: X

EGRAG CRYPTO further outlined Fibonacci-based cycle targets: Cycle 1 reached Fib 3.888, Cycle 2 reached Fib 1.414, and Cycle 3 could reach Fib levels of 1.272, 1.414, or 1.618. These levels and the breakout form the ‘confluence factor’ that validates the projected price changes.

The analyst further explained that logarithmic analysis points to a potential $22,000 price target, while non-logarithmic calculations suggest $8,500. Averaging these levels gives a mid-range target of $15,250. If ETH reaches these levels, it could trigger significant activity in the broader altcoin market as liquidity shifts between assets.

Source: X

Investors and crypto enthusiasts are closely monitoring ETH’s next steps due to whale activity and technical indicators pointing to a likely rally that will dictate market trends in the weeks ahead.

Also Read | Ethereum Price Approaches $3,800 Risk Target Amid Growing Volatility

Ethereum Market Shows Signs of Momentum Shift

Ethereum’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 52.69, while the signal line stands at a higher 56.81. This positions ETH in a neutral zone where neither intense buying pressure nor selling pressure is observed. The RSI, however, signifies that trading remains fairly balanced after recent volatility.

Source: TradingView

A quick look at the MACD shows the blue line at 153.55 and the orange signal line higher at 205.51, indicating a bearish crossover on ETH. The histogram is negative at -51.95, showing fading momentum. The narrowing gap suggests a potential reversal if buying volume increases.

Also Read | Ethereum Rally Tested: Analysts Warn of $4K Retest Despite Whale Accumulation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS