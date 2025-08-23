Ethereum Breaks $4,880 ATH as GENIUS Act Pushes for Fall Implementation, Hyping Up $BEST

Ethereum surged by over 15% today, which catapulted it to an ATH of $4,885, higher than the 2021 ATH of $4,868.

The boost all took place in one day, with $ETH jumping from $4,231 to $4,885 and keeping its momentum even after dropping below the $4,800 mark.

At the time of writing this article, Ethereum is hovering around $4,700, which may suggest a consolidation phase before the next push.

While we may explain the increased investor interest as dip buying, this time may be different, as Trump’s GENIUS Act has just entered its months-long implementation phase.

Ethereum’s Surge Hints at a Coming Alt Season This Fall

Ethereum’s recent performance is an indicator of bigger things to come.

Trump’s GENIUS Act is currently the force behind the 2025 market thanks to the many changes it brings. The act now forces stablecoin issuers to back their stablecoin reserves on a 1:1 ratio with liquid assets like government bonds and the US dollar.

It also offers more clarity by requiring issuers to disclose their reserves monthly and focuses on protecting investors against scams and illicit crypto activity.

The Act has now entered its implementation phase, with the Treasury Department issuing a ‘Request for Comment Related to the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins,’

The directive offers interested individuals and companies the opportunity to ‘provide feedback on innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies that regulated financial institutions use, or could potentially use, to detect illicit activity involving digital assets.’

The GENIUS Act is creating a safer, more stable, and more predictable crypto landscape, which explains the surge in investor confidence.

Ethereum is naturally reaping the benefits, seeing how it’s been on a sustained push throughout August, doubling in value in less than 30 days.

More importantly, we may see additional gains as we push into the fall and more investors join the buy spree, which is already in full force.

According to CoinGecko data, 11 public institutions hold almost 2.8M $ETH or over 2.3% of the total supply. Bitmine is leading in the top with an $ETH reserve of 1.5M coins, valued at $7.1B.

Ethereum’s chart performance is likely to accelerate as the market rallies and Bitcoin recovers its lost ground.

In that context, projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) could see a surge in investor interest.

Why Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is Eyeing Massive Gains in 2025

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is one of the best presales of 2025 after it raised over $15M so far. $BEST trades at the presale price of $0.025515 and supports the Best Wallet ecosystem, which aims to take over 40% of the crypto wallet market share by 2026.

$BEST offers not only great value, given that it’s trading at its presale price now, but also a variety of perks for holders. These include reduced transaction fees, community governance rights, and even exclusive access to partnered presales before they go public.

Because it supports Best Wallet, $BEST shows a lot of long-term growth potential. Our analysts expect the token to surge post launch, with our 2025 price prediction placing $BEST at $0.072.

This would mark a growth rate of 181% in just a few months.

By 2030, $BEST could push to $0.82 or higher, for a boost of 3,113% based on the current presale price. With Best Wallet experiencing mainstream adoption, there’s no telling how high $BEST could surge.

Best Wallet is a non-custodial, free crypto wallet with no KYC requirements and a user-friendly UI, making it a great choice for beginners and veteran traders alike.

The wallet comes with a variety of features, including the Market Insights, which allows you to gauge the market sentiment and identify hot trends, and the Token Launchpad, which lists partnered presales.

If you want to get involved, read our ‘How to buy $BEST’ guide, then go to the presale page and grab your $BEST today.

Is Ethereum Going Bull Again?

It’s safe to say that, after doubling in value in less than a month, Ethereum has just started its record-breaking run. We expect $ETH to reach another ATH by the end of the year, as the fall sets in and the GENIUS Act sees noticeable progress.

Best Wallet is likely to see an influx of investors as well, as $BEST is getting close to its public release.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest responsibly.