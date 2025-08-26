Ethereum breaks $500B market cap, doubling investors gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 02:36
Ethereum’s sharp price rally has lifted its total market capitalization above $500 billion, making it the quickest asset in history to cross the threshold.

According to CryptoSlate’s data, the second-largest crypto reached an all-time high of $4,946 over the past week after a wave of heavy trading and accumulation.

That peak helped to push ETH’s valuation beyond the half-trillion mark faster than any major corporation or Bitcoin managed in its own growth cycle.

Ethereum is the Fastest Asset to reach a $500 billion Valuation. (Source: MilkRoadDaily)

Meanwhile, the price surge also doubled the unrealized gains held by long-term investors, according to on-chain data from Glassnode.

According to the firm, the rally drove Ethereum’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio to 2.15.

Ethereum’s MVRV (Source: Glassnode)

The MVRV metric compares the market capitalization to the aggregated acquisition cost of all coins in circulation. At present levels, investors are sitting on more than twice their initial outlays in unrealized gains.

Glassnode noted that similar conditions were observed in late 2020 and again in early 2024, each time preceding bouts of heightened volatility and increased selling pressure.

Disclaimer: Our writers' opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/ethereum-becomes-fastest-asset-to-reach-500b-with-holders-gain-doubling/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
