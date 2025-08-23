Ethereum Breaks New All-Time High – The Bull Run Has Just Begun

By: Coindoo
2025/08/23 05:09
The price surged past $4,880, cementing Ethereum’s position as the second-largest cryptocurrency and the backbone of decentralized finance and tokenization.

The milestone comes as institutional adoption of Ethereum intensifies. Singapore’s DBS Bank recently launched tokenized structured notes on Ethereum, allowing accredited investors to trade securities tied to crypto prices. This move follows more than $1 billion worth of crypto-linked note trades executed on DBS in the first half of 2025, highlighting the accelerating pace of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Ethereum’s Institutional Role Expands

According to Token Terminal, Ethereum dominates the RWA tokenization market with an 80% share, making it the leading blockchain for regulated financial products. With $7.72 billion currently locked in RWA protocols, Ethereum is becoming the primary settlement layer for institutional capital seeking blockchain integration.

Corporate treasuries are also reinforcing Ethereum’s institutional presence. SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest Ether holder with $3.14 billion in ETH, recently authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program. The firm’s co-CEO Joseph Chalom explained that buybacks would be considered when its stock trades below the net asset value of its Ether holdings. The strategy, aimed at boosting the ETH-per-share metric, underscores the company’s long-term bet on Ethereum as both a treasury asset and staking vehicle.

What Comes Next for Ethereum

With Ethereum breaking its 2021 record, analysts will closely monitor adoption metrics such as RWA total value locked and the growing number of corporations holding ETH on their balance sheets. If this momentum continues, Ethereum could solidify its role not just as a smart contract platform, but as a global financial infrastructure layer underpinning tokenized assets, treasuries, and institutional-grade products.

Ethereum’s rally, fueled by real-world adoption and corporate accumulation, signals a new chapter for the network. As demand for tokenization and blockchain-based financial products grows, Ethereum’s position at the center of this transformation has never been stronger.



