Ethereum Buys Surge As Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Invests $44 Million

Ethereum (ETH) adoption shows no signs of slowing down, as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap continues to attract firms looking to diversify their corporate treasury strategies.

Yunfeng Financial Buys $44 Million In Ethereum

According to an announcement earlier today, Hong Kong-listed Yunfeng Financial Group is the latest entity to invest in Ethereum. The firm purchased 10,000 ETH worth approximately $44 million.

The announcement states that the ETH purchase was primarily funded through internal cash reserves. Notably, on July 14, the firm disclosed plans to expand into areas such as Web3, Real World Assets (RWA), and artificial intelligence (AI).

For the uninitiated, Yunfeng Financial Group is a Hong Kong-based publicly-listed firm offering investment and financial services. Notably, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is a key associate of the group.

Regarding the ETH acquisition, the company explained that Ethereum was chosen over other digital assets to support infrastructure for RWA tokenization. The company added:

The announcement also noted that Yunfeng Financial Group intends to classify ETH as an investment asset on its balance sheet. Holding ETH will help diversify its asset base and reduce reliance on traditional fiat currencies.

The Jack Ma-linked firm plans to leverage ETH in insurance operations and decentralized finance-based (DeFi) business scenarios. This could include using ETH as collateral for DeFi loans or using it to provide liquidity.

In similar news, Ethereum-focused firm Ether Machine announced that it had raised $654 million worth of ETH in private financing, ahead of its highly-anticipated Nasdaq listing later this year.

To recall, the Ether Machine was formed via a merger between the Ether Reserve and Dynamix Corporation earlier this year. The firm is expected to go public with almost 500,000 ETH, worth $2.16 billion.

Will ETH Flip Bitcoin?

Although Bitcoin (BTC) remains the largest cryptocurrency with a market cap exceeding $1 trillion, ETH is steadily catching up. Recent data shows that Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are already outshining their BTC counterparts.

One major factor driving ETH adoption is its broad range of use cases. VanEck CEO Jan van Eck recently dubbed ETH the “Wall Street token.” At press time, ETH trades at $4,299, down 1.4% over the past 24 hours.