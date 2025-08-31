Ethereum Co-Founder Claims “100x and More Growth” for ETH Price

Joseph Lubin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH), made extremely ambitious assessments regarding the future of Ethereum in his recent statements.

Lubin particularly pointed out that Wall Street will integrate into the ETH ecosystem and ETH will experience a huge increase in value.

Lubin largely agreed with analyst Tom Lee’s views, saying:

According to Lubin, this transition will be relatively easy as JPMorgan and many other financial institutions have been gaining experience with Ethereum technology since 2014.

Lubin stated that the narrative that Layer 2 networks will harm the Ethereum mainnet will soon end and said the following about ETH’s price potential:

Lubin stated that Ethereum’s future is shaped by a decentralized economy driven by human-machine collaboration, saying, “No one can currently imagine how large and rapid this growth will be. ETH will surpass all other commodities as the strongest asset of decentralized trust.”

*This is not investment advice.

