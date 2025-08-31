Ethereum Co-Founder Predicts ETH Will Surpass Bitcoin in Value

Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin has delivered one of his most striking forecasts yet, suggesting that the world’s biggest financial institutions will eventually be forced to run on Ethereum – a shift he believes could catapult ETH’s value to levels few can currently imagine.

Lubin painted a picture of Wall Street banks abandoning their expensive, closed-off systems in favor of Ethereum’s decentralized infrastructure. According to him, firms like JPMorgan will one day stake ETH, operate validators, build on Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks, and integrate directly with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

This isn’t a far-off dream, he argued. Institutions have already been experimenting with Ethereum since 2014, meaning the learning curve is less steep than many assume. “They won’t be able to ignore it,” Lubin said, framing Ethereum as the foundation for a new era of finance.

ETH’s Price Potential: Beyond Bold Predictions

While Bitcoin is still considered the benchmark for digital assets, Lubin argued that Ethereum is positioned to outgrow it. He predicted ETH could increase in value by 100 times or more, ultimately surpassing Bitcoin’s monetary base. In his view, Ethereum’s role as the core engine of decentralized trust will elevate it above every other commodity, from oil to gold.

A Decentralized Economy on the Horizon

Lubin believes that Ethereum will underpin a global economy shaped by the collaboration of humans and machines, where trust is encoded into digital infrastructure. The scale of growth, he said, will be so large and fast-moving that most people today cannot yet comprehend it.

Why His Vision Matters Now

Lubin’s comments arrive at a time when Ethereum ETFs are gaining momentum, bringing new institutional capital into the ecosystem. Combined with steady growth in DeFi, staking, and enterprise adoption, his prediction taps into the growing belief that Ethereum may eventually outpace Bitcoin in both utility and market dominance.

For Lubin, the debate is no longer about whether Ethereum will thrive — but how soon the financial world will be forced to catch up.

