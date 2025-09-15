Ethereum Co-Founder Says AI Rule Could End in Disaster

By: Coindoo
2025/09/15 07:50
His warning comes at a time when the conversation around AI agents running financial and organizational systems is heating up, but he insists that the risks far outweigh the appeal.

The concern is simple: AI systems can be tricked. Buterin argued that if such tools were tasked with managing funding decisions, bad actors would quickly find ways to game them. Rather than distributing resources fairly, the machines could be manipulated with jailbreak-style prompts designed to funnel money into the wrong hands.

This debate intensified after a discovery by Eito Miyamura, CEO of EdisonWatch, who recently exposed a vulnerability tied to ChatGPT’s latest upgrade. The update allowed the chatbot to connect seamlessly with everyday apps like Gmail, Notion, and Google Calendar. While the integration was pitched as a productivity booster, Miyamura demonstrated how it could be exploited to strip users of their private data.

The process is disturbingly straightforward. An attacker could send a calendar invite laced with a hidden jailbreak command. Even without accepting the invite, the victim would be at risk if they later asked ChatGPT to prepare their daily agenda. Once the AI reads the malicious entry, it can be hijacked, giving the attacker control to dig through personal emails and forward the contents elsewhere.

Bitcoin News: U.S. Reserve Debate, Global Competition, Timeline Uncertainty

For Buterin, this illustrates exactly why AI should not be handed the keys to governance. Instead, he favors what he describes as an “info finance” system — a marketplace where competing AI models operate under constant scrutiny. In this design, independent reviewers and human juries, supported by language models, act as watchdogs. The presence of diverse models and a system of spot-checks ensures that flaws are uncovered quickly, while incentives keep developers honest.

The appeal of having a machine run complex institutions might be strong, Buterin admitted, but he stressed that the reality would likely be messy. Without built-in safeguards and human oversight, he believes attempts to crown AI as an autonomous governor could result in catastrophic losses rather than progress.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Polkadot Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) passed Referendum Proposal No. 1710 with 81% support. The proposal aims to cap the total supply of DOT tokens at 2.1 billion. This move replaces the current model of issuing 120 million DOTs annually with no total cap, and will reduce the speed of token issuance by gradually reducing the issuance of new DOTs every two years.
A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, smart trader DCfMe7 just sold 130 million PUMPs (worth $1.11 million) at an average price of $0.00854 and made a profit. The trader initially bought 360.43 million PUMPs (worth $949,000) at an average price of $0.00263 two months ago and currently holds 230.43 million PUMPs (worth $1.86 million). This represents a total profit of over $2 million (+213%).
