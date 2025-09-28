TLDR Vitalik Buterin strongly criticizes the EU’s proposed Chat Control legislation for compromising digital privacy. He warns that mandatory surveillance measures would harm privacy and security for everyone involved. Buterin argues that backdoors for law enforcement are vulnerable to hacking and undermine overall safety. The Ethereum co-founder calls out the hypocrisy of lawmakers seeking exemptions [...] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Vitalik Buterin strongly criticizes the EU’s proposed Chat Control legislation for compromising digital privacy. He warns that mandatory surveillance measures would harm privacy and security for everyone involved. Buterin argues that backdoors for law enforcement are vulnerable to hacking and undermine overall safety. The Ethereum co-founder calls out the hypocrisy of lawmakers seeking exemptions [...] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 03:35
Solchat
CHAT$0.2269-0.17%

TLDR

  • Vitalik Buterin strongly criticizes the EU’s proposed Chat Control legislation for compromising digital privacy.
  • He warns that mandatory surveillance measures would harm privacy and security for everyone involved.
  • Buterin argues that backdoors for law enforcement are vulnerable to hacking and undermine overall safety.
  • The Ethereum co-founder calls out the hypocrisy of lawmakers seeking exemptions from the law.
  • Crypto advocates like Hans Rempel and Elisenda Fabrega express concerns over the legislation driving users to Web3 platforms.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sharply criticized the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation. He warned that it threatens digital privacy. The regulation would force tech platforms to scan private messages for illegal content, which Buterin believes would harm security and privacy for everyone.

Vitalik Buterin Highlights the Dangers of Mandatory Surveillance

Vitalik Buterin strongly opposed the mandatory surveillance measures in the EU’s Chat Control proposal. He argued that backdoors for law enforcement would inevitably be hacked.

He emphasized that such backdoors would compromise everyone’s safety, not enhance it.

Buterin also warned that the government’s attempt to monitor private communications would violate the fundamental right to privacy. He reiterated that “We all deserve privacy and security” when communicating digitally. His criticism of the proposed law underscores his concern over how it would impact citizens’ privacy rights.

Hypocrisy of Exemptions for Lawmakers Under EU’s Chat Control

Buterin criticized the proposed law’s apparent hypocrisy in seeking to exempt government officials. A leaked draft revealed that EU ministers, intelligence, police, and military personnel may avoid the surveillance measures. He called this exemption “telling” and linked to a report that shed light on these exemptions.

The fact that lawmakers seek exemption from their own law raises concerns about its fairness. Buterin pointed out the inconsistency in how the law would apply to different groups. This stance reinforces his argument that the law could undermine trust in the government.

Crypto advocates have voiced concerns that the Chat Control proposal could push users toward decentralized platforms. Diode CEO Hans Rempel and Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega warned that this shift might harm the EU’s digital market. Rempel highlighted Web3’s “not your keys, not your data” ethos as appealing to privacy-conscious users.

Fabrega also noted that the proposal violates Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter, which safeguard privacy. She stressed that the legislation could fragment the EU’s influence on global privacy standards.

The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

TLDR Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value. These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply. Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve. Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential. [...] The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$204.44+0.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10235+2.15%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002204--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

TLDR Bitcoin derivatives, including options contracts, are expected to drive Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. The growing use of Bitcoin derivatives such as futures and options is driving increased institutional involvement. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is witnessing an all-time high in Bitcoin options open interest, signaling market maturation. Financial derivatives like covered calls [...] The post Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.10664-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55511-6.29%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:36
Share
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
SynFutures
F$0.013215+1.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02572-0.27%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment