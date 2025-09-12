Ethereum Dominates $307B Tokenization Market as Institutions Pile In

Ethereum

A corner of crypto that once looked experimental is now emerging as the industry’s backbone: real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The value of financial products represented on-chain has climbed to $29 billion this year, nearly twice the figure seen in January, and tokens tied to the sector have surged more than 11% in just the past week.

From Experiment to Mainstream Finance

RWA projects are attracting interest because they bridge two worlds: the scale of traditional finance and the efficiency of blockchains. Private credit accounts for more than half of all tokenized value, with U.S. Treasurys making up another quarter. The rest comes from commodities, equities, and specialized funds. This mix has transformed tokenization from a niche pilot into a serious tool for institutions seeking faster settlement and new liquidity options.

For everyday investors, the shift has also opened doors. Products that were once locked behind institutional barriers — such as credit strategies or certain funds — are now accessible through on-chain platforms. BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink has gone so far as to call tokenization a force that can “democratize finance.”

Ethereum’s Dominance in RWA Infrastructure

Ethereum has established itself as the primary base layer for tokenization. More than three-quarters of tokenized assets live on Ethereum or its scaling networks. If stablecoins are counted, the figure soars to over $300 billion — proof that blockchain-based financial infrastructure is no longer an experiment but a system already in use at scale.

Tokens Benefiting From the RWA Boom

The rally has lifted a range of projects tied to tokenization infrastructure and adoption. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) both surged around 18% this week, while Chainlink (LINK) climbed nearly 9%. Stellar (XLM) and Hedera (HBAR) also gained ground, positioning themselves as long-term players in the infrastructure supporting RWA adoption.

BlackRock is reinforcing this trend. Last year, the asset manager rolled out a $2.2 billion tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, on Ethereum. The firm is now exploring the possibility of bringing ETFs on-chain, a move that analysts say could dwarf the stablecoin boom and unlock trillions in capital migration.

The Next Phase of Adoption

Governments are beginning to see tokenization as a way to modernize financial markets, lending legitimacy to the sector. With institutional demand rising and $29 billion already represented on-chain, RWAs are becoming the intersection where Wall Street capital and decentralized finance meet. The next big wave of crypto adoption may not be speculative tokens — but tokenized versions of real-world assets.

