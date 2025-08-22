Ethereum ETFs end four-day bleeding streak with $288 million

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/22 18:06

After several consecutive days in the red, the nine U.S-listed exchange-traded funds tracking Ethereum are back with inflows.

Summary
  • Ethereum ETFs recorded $288 million in net inflows on Aug. 21, ending several consecutive days of losses.
  • ETH’s price remains under pressure, trading just above $4,238, down 0.72% over the past 24 hours, but up 15% for the month.
  • Bitcoin ETFs continued to see outflows, losing $194 million and marking five consecutive days of withdrawals.

Ethereum ETFs recorded a total of $288 million in net inflows on Aug. 21, ending a four-day streak of underperformance. SoSoValue data shows BlackRock’s ETHA led the inflows with a lion’s share of $233 million, outperforming the rest of the funds by a wide margin.

Fidelity’s FETH followed with a minor $29 million, while the rest of the issuers pulled much smaller numbers within the $6 million to $7 million range. The fresh inflows come even as ETH (ETH) continues its decline, suggesting that institutional investor interest is slowly returning. 

At the time of writing, ETH trades just over $4,238, down a modest 0.72% over the past 24 hours. The second-largest crypto has been on a downward trend for weeks, after its rally above $4,700 fell short and struggled to maintain momentum. So far this week, ETH has dropped approximately 8%, though it remains up 15% this month.

The weeks-long decline in price was one of the biggest drivers of the negative performance of the exchange-traded funds, which collectively lost nearly $926 during their bleeding streak. 

Ethereum ETFs outperform Bitcoin ETFs

While Ethereum-focused funds have started to stabilize, Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs remain under pressure. Investors have been pulling money from exchange-traded funds tracking BTC throughout the week, driven by profit-taking efforts and broader cooling demand.

During their latest trading session, Bitcoin ETFs, unlike their Ethereum counterparts, recorded $194 million in outflows. This marked the fifth consecutive day of losses for the funds, with the total loss so far reaching nearly $1.2 billion. 

The latest withdrawals were concentrated among five of the 12 U.S.-listed issuers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Ark 21Shares, and Franklin Templeton, while the remaining seven recorded no activity. 

Like ETH, Bitcoin has also been in a downward trend this week. At the time of writing, BTC trades at $113,216, down 5% over the week and roughly 8.8% below this month’s high of $124,128.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05099-0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308-3.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-3.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Share
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005761+2.07%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005457-0.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071-1.38%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Share
Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is being compared to the top-performing meme coins in history, with projections to hit the $50 billion market cap.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001212-2.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06507+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22565+1.03%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 17:11
Share

Trending News

More

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year