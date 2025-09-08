Ethereum ETFs hit by $1 billion pullback as lack of staking yield tests conviction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:09
Union
U$0.01039-3.07%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201126+2.32%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004851+2.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016947+1.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4393+3.38%

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have posted about $1 billion in net outflows, days after taking in roughly $1.4 billion during the prior week. The swing centers on primary market creations and redemptions that have become the main conduit for institutional ETH exposure in the U.S.

Per SoSoValue’s U.S. ETH ETF dashboard, cumulative net outflows across the eight-day window from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 were about $952 million. The same feed shows that the week immediately before, Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, drew approximately $1.58 billion of net inflows, confirming the week-to-week whipsaw visible in daily totals.

Daily prints underline how quickly flows can pivot. On Sept. 5, the combined products recorded about $446.8 million leaving in one session, a return to redemptions after several inflow days the week prior.

At the broader product level, CoinShares’ latest weekly fund-flows report for the period ending Sept. 1 shows Ethereum leading all digital assets with about $1.4 billion of inflows. The note also records that flows turned negative on the Friday of that week after the U.S. core PCE release, linking the change in tone to macro data rather than product-specific mechanics alone.

Product design still matters for stickiness. U.S. spot ETH ETFs do not engage in proof-of-stake validation or any related activity that would earn staking rewards.

For example, BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust prospectus states the trust will not directly or indirectly use any portion of its ether for staking and will not earn staking income. The absence of native yield inside the wrapper can reduce the incentive to hold through drawdowns, particularly when spot ETH holders can access staking returns on-chain.

Issuer-level patterns remain uneven. Farside’s ETH ETF table shows that Grayscale’s converted ETHE often posts redemptions on risk-off days while lower-fee funds absorb creations when demand returns, a rotation that has been present since launch. These micro-shifts can amplify total flow volatility as market makers rebalance inventory and arbitrage discounts or premiums to NAV.

Forward-looking read-throughs come back to three quantifiable levers

First, macro calendars have mapped cleanly to flow inflections this summer, with PCE and similar prints coinciding with day-to-day flow reversals in CoinShares’ weekly narrative and the trackers’ tables, so upcoming data releases will continue to matter for creations and redemptions.

Second, pricing of carry alternatives remains relevant, since the non-staking structure leaves ETFs with no embedded yield, a gap that can encourage profit taking after rallies or delay re-entries until risk budgets reset.

Third, dispersion across issuers by fee and liquidity can keep total flows choppy even when the headline price is flat, as creations migrate toward the lowest-cost products and redemptions concentrate in higher-fee wrappers.

For readers focused on numbers, the current setup is straightforward. A roughly $1.58 billion net intake across Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 met about $952 million of redemptions from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 on SoSoValue’s U.S. dataset, with a single-day outflow of about $446.8 million on Sept. 5.

The takeaway for what comes next is mechanical rather than narrative. These ETFs now act as a high-throughput on-ramp and off-ramp for ETH exposure, flows remain closely tied to macro prints, and, as issuer documents make clear, the products do not stake… yet.

What could change if staking is approved, and when might that happen?

If the SEC green-lights staking within U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs, it could significantly reshape demand: analysts say embedding yield through staking could “flip the switch on demand,” boosting institutional inflows and liquidity by adding 3%+ in annual return potential on top of existing basis trades.

This would mark a structural shift in how capital flows into ETH. Significantly, exchanges such as Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca already filed amended applications earlier this year to allow staking, and the SEC has delayed decisions on Grayscale’s proposal and set a final deadline in October.

Bloomberg’s ETF analyst suggests staking approval may come by late 2025, with BlackRock’s staking application possibly reviewed by April 2026 at the latest.

The groundwork, including the SEC’s softening stance on liquid-staking tokens, means staking within ETFs could emerge as soon as Q4 2025, unlocking a new era of yield-driven ETF participation.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethereum-etfs-hit-by-1-billion-pullback-as-lack-of-staking-yield-tests-conviction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.46-0.06%
Suilend
SEND$0.5682+1.66%
Polkadot
DOT$4.054+1.73%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.0163+2.06%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04367+3.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06193+1.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.125+1.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.45+8.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006293-0.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.