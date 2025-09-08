Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows

Key Highlights

Ethereum ETFs saw $788M in outflows from September 1–5.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded $246M in inflows, showing market confidence.

Top ETFs like ETHA, FETH, and IBIT drove major capital shifts.

Ethereum ETFs Face Significant Outflows

Between September 1 and September 5, 2025, Ethereum-based ETFs lost $787.74 million, according to SoSoValue. This marks the second week of negative dynamics in the segment since mid-May, highlighting ongoing volatility in Ethereum investment products.

Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Ethereum ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue

Outflows from major Ethereum ETFs were as follows:

ETHA (BlackRock) – $312.47 million

FETH (Fidelity) – $287.9 million

ETHE (Grayscale) – $83.5 million

ETHW (Bitwise) – $49.08 million

TETH (21Shares) – $21.3 million

ETHV (VanEck) – $17.22 million

ETH (Grayscale) – $12.51 million

QETH (Invesco) – $2.13 million

EZET (Franklin Templeton) – $1.62 million

These numbers underline a cautious approach from investors in the Ethereum ETF sector, despite the broader growth of digital assets.

Bitcoin ETFs Show Positive Inflows

In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $246.42 million in inflows during the same period, signaling continued confidence in Bitcoin as a mainstream investment.

Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue

Capital gains were concentrated in four leading ETFs:

IBIT – $434.32 million

BTC – $33.29 million

FBTC – $25.01 million

BTCO – $2.21 million

Two ETFs, BTCW and DEFI, saw no new funds, while six recorded outflows:

ARKB – $81.52 million

BITB – $76.9 million

GBTC – $69.74 million

HODL – $13.19 million

BRRR – $3.87 million

EZBC – $3.18 million

Over the past week, capital inflows into ETFs based on Ethereum’s market capitalization exceeded $1 billion when including all Ethereum-linked products.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors, reflecting diverging sentiment between the two leading cryptocurrencies.