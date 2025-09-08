Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:54
Key Highlights

  • Ethereum ETFs saw $788M in outflows from September 1–5.
  • Bitcoin ETFs recorded $246M in inflows, showing market confidence.
  • Top ETFs like ETHA, FETH, and IBIT drove major capital shifts.

Ethereum ETFs Face Significant Outflows

Between September 1 and September 5, 2025, Ethereum-based ETFs lost $787.74 million, according to SoSoValue. This marks the second week of negative dynamics in the segment since mid-May, highlighting ongoing volatility in Ethereum investment products.

Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Ethereum ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue

Outflows from major Ethereum ETFs were as follows:

  • ETHA (BlackRock) – $312.47 million
  • FETH (Fidelity) – $287.9 million
  • ETHE (Grayscale) – $83.5 million
  • ETHW (Bitwise) – $49.08 million
  • TETH (21Shares) – $21.3 million
  • ETHV (VanEck) – $17.22 million
  • ETH (Grayscale) – $12.51 million
  • QETH (Invesco) – $2.13 million
  • EZET (Franklin Templeton) – $1.62 million

These numbers underline a cautious approach from investors in the Ethereum ETF sector, despite the broader growth of digital assets.

Bitcoin ETFs Show Positive Inflows

In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $246.42 million in inflows during the same period, signaling continued confidence in Bitcoin as a mainstream investment.

Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue

Capital gains were concentrated in four leading ETFs:

  • IBIT – $434.32 million
  • BTC – $33.29 million
  • FBTC – $25.01 million
  • BTCO – $2.21 million

Two ETFs, BTCW and DEFI, saw no new funds, while six recorded outflows:

  • ARKB – $81.52 million
  • BITB – $76.9 million
  • GBTC – $69.74 million
  • HODL – $13.19 million
  • BRRR – $3.87 million
  • EZBC – $3.18 million

Over the past week, capital inflows into ETFs based on Ethereum’s market capitalization exceeded $1 billion when including all Ethereum-linked products.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors, reflecting diverging sentiment between the two leading cryptocurrencies.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10933/ethereum-et-fs-lose-788-million-while-bitcoin-et-fs-see-strong-inflows

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10933/ethereum-et-fs-lose-788-million-while-bitcoin-et-fs-see-strong-inflows
