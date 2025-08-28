Ethereum ETFs Outshine Bitcoin With Billions in New Inflows

BitcoinEthereum

Ethereum is stealing the spotlight on Wall Street, as spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted more than ten times the inflows of their Bitcoin counterparts over the past five trading sessions.

Since August 21, Ethereum ETFs have brought in $1.83 billion, compared to just $171 million for spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to CoinGlass data. Wednesday alone saw nine Ether funds register $310.3 million in inflows, while Bitcoin’s 11 funds combined for $81.1 million.

The investor shift has been mirrored in price action. Ethereum recovered more quickly than Bitcoin this week, gaining 5% from Tuesday’s lows, while Bitcoin rose only 2.8% over the same period. Ethereum advocate Anthony Sassano summed up the trend in one word: “brutal.”

Institutional Appetite Surges

The recent wave of demand has brought spot Ether ETFs close to $10 billion in inflows since early July. In total, the funds have absorbed $13.6 billion since launching 13 months ago, with most of the capital arriving in the last two months. Bitcoin ETFs, by comparison, have been around longer—20 months—and amassed $54 billion in total inflows.

Fueling Ethereum’s momentum is its dominant role in stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, areas that gained traction after the passing of the GENIUS Act stablecoin legislation in July. VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as “the Wall Street token” in a Fox Business interview, citing its growing integration into traditional finance.

Wall Street’s Favorite Bet

SEC filings show investment advisers now hold the bulk of Ether ETF positions, with $1.3 billion in exposure. Goldman Sachs alone accounts for $712 million, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart.

The numbers underline how Ethereum is increasingly being viewed as the asset of choice for institutions seeking a gateway into blockchain investments, even as Bitcoin remains the larger market by capitalization.

