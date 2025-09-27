TLDR Ethereum ETFs experienced $251.20 million in net outflows on September 25. The outflows marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused funds. Fidelity’s FETH fund saw the largest withdrawal with $158 million exiting the market. Ethereum’s price dropped to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day and 13% over the past week. Ethereum faces [...] The post Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900 appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ethereum ETFs experienced $251.20 million in net outflows on September 25. The outflows marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused funds. Fidelity’s FETH fund saw the largest withdrawal with $158 million exiting the market. Ethereum’s price dropped to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day and 13% over the past week. Ethereum faces [...] The post Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 03:44
Ethereum
ETH$4,015.4+3.19%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007387-2.10%
FUND
FUND$0.0188-18.22%

TLDR

  • Ethereum ETFs experienced $251.20 million in net outflows on September 25.
  • The outflows marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused funds.
  • Fidelity’s FETH fund saw the largest withdrawal with $158 million exiting the market.
  • Ethereum’s price dropped to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day and 13% over the past week.
  • Ethereum faces support at the $3,750–$3,800 range if the decline continues.

Ethereum ETFs suffered another round of significant outflows on September 25, dragging ETH below the $4,000 mark. The $251.20 million in net withdrawals marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds. With institutional sentiment turning bearish, Ethereum’s price fell to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day.

Ethereum ETFs See $251 Million in Outflows

Ethereum ETFs faced a sharp decline on September 25 as they saw net outflows of $251.20 million. According to data from SoSoValue, Fidelity’s FETH fund recorded the largest loss, with $158 million exiting the market. Other Ethereum ETFs, like Grayscale’s ETHE and Bitwise ETHW, also saw significant withdrawals, though on a smaller scale.

Grayscale’s ETHE lost $30 million, while Bitwise ETHW followed with $27 million in outflows. VanEck’s ETHV posted the smallest loss at $1.4 million. Despite these withdrawals, the total losses for the week exceeded $547 million, signaling a continued decline in institutional interest in Ethereum.

Ethereum’s Price Drops Below $4,000

The outflows from Ethereum ETFs coincide with a drop in ETH’s price, which now sits at $3,939. This decline represents a 13% decrease in the past week, pushing Ethereum closer to the $3,800 support zone. Market analysts suggest that Ethereum may face more downward pressure if it cannot stabilize above the $3,900 mark.

As Ethereum struggles to maintain momentum, technical indicators show a potential rebound if buying activity returns. However, if the bearish trend continues, Ethereum ETFs could see additional outflows. The next key support for ETH sits around $3,750–$3,800, while any upside moves may face resistance near $4,100.

The post Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.Read more
Farcana
FAR$0.000264-8.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,431+0.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:29
Share
Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to a four-week low as long-term holders sell and institutional demand weakens.   Bitcoin’s recent price action has caught the attention of traders around the world. The cryptocurrency has now dropped to a four-week low, after slipping to around $108,700 according to Glassnode.  Analysts say the market is showing signs […] The post Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,431+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00502-8.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01702+10.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 03:30
Share
Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam

Here’s How Worldcoin (WLD) Price Cycles Signal the Next Rally – Key Levels to Watch