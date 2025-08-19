Ethereum ETFs weather $197 million pullout after record inflows

US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw heavy redemptions on Aug. 18, with investors pulling $196.6 million in a single day.

Data from SoSoValue showed that this was the second-largest daily outflow since the products debuted and the fourth outflow this month.

According to the data, most of the day’s losses came from the two largest issuers. BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for the biggest drop, with around 20,000 ETH, or $86.9 million, leaving the product. Fidelity’s FETH trailed closely, seeing redemptions worth $78.4 million.

Ethereum ETFs Flow in August (Source: SoSo Value)

Meanwhile, other issuers also recorded outflows, though on a smaller scale.

Grayscale’s Ethereum fund lost $18.7 million, Franklin Templeton’s EZET shed $6.6 million, VanEck’s ETHV saw $4.8 million in withdrawals, and Bitwise’s ETHW dropped by about $1 million.

The setback comes after an eight-day inflow streak during which investors added more than $3.7 billion to Ethereum ETFs.

However, despite the latest reversal, overall market momentum remains firmly positive.

According to SoSoValue data, cumulative net inflows into US Ethereum ETFs now exceed $12 billion, most of which have arrived over the past two months as institutional adoption has accelerated.

Together, the funds hold about $27.7 billion in assets under management, representing 5.34% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization.