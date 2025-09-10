Ethereum (ETH) Price: Analysts Project Potential Rise to $9,000 in 2025

Ethereum spot ETFs have returned to positive territory after experiencing nearly a week of redemptions. According to recent data, the funds saw a total net inflow of $44.16 million on September 9, marking the end of six consecutive days of outflows.
This rebound highlights renewed investor confidence in Ethereum. The entire inflow came from BlackRock’s NASDAQ-listed ETF, ETHA, which absorbed all $44.16 million of new capital.
BlackRock’s product now holds $15.76 billion in net assets and has accumulated $12.66 billion in historical net inflows. This strong performance has helped push the total value of Ethereum spot ETFs to $27.39 billion.
This figure represents 5.27% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization, showing the growing influence of institutional investment vehicles in the Ethereum market.
Other issuers, including Fidelity, VanEck, and Bitwise, recorded no fresh inflows during the same period. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s ETFs remain under pressure, with cumulative outflows totaling $4.6 billion despite recent market recovery.
The shift in flows comes after a volatile week for Ethereum. The asset’s price traded around $1,850 earlier this month before testing higher resistance levels.
The data reveals clear disparities across Ethereum ETF issuers. ETHA (BlackRock) saw $44.16 million in inflows and currently maintains $15.76 billion in net assets with steady growth in historical inflows.
In contrast, Grayscale’s ETHE recorded zero daily inflows and continues to face cumulative outflows of $4.6 billion, reflecting long-term redemptions from the converted trust.
Fidelity’s FETH saw no new inflows but still maintains $3.16 billion in assets under management. Smaller players like VanEck ETHV and Bitwise ETHW have modest asset sizes with limited inflows, underscoring the concentration of capital in top funds.
The contrast suggests that while Ethereum ETFs are growing overall, the demand is concentrated in a handful of products. BlackRock’s dominance mirrors the trend seen in Bitcoin ETFs, where large players attract the bulk of institutional capital.
Daily trading volume for ETHA reached $883.3 million on September 9, reflecting active participation from market players. This accessibility has been a major driver of adoption, particularly among traditional financial firms and asset managers.
The current Ethereum price sits around $4,300, but analysts see room for substantial growth. The crypto’s outlook is bolstered by increasing institutional adoption, with leading Ethereum treasury firm BitMine now being compared to Michael Saylor’s Strategy for its approach of buying ETH regardless of price movements.Ethereum Price on CoinGecko
Ethereum also recorded its highest-ever day of stablecoin inflows recently at $9 billion, another sign of institutional adoption and potential buy pressure on ETH.
From a technical perspective, the coin’s weekly price chart is showing positive signals. Analyst CryptoElites notes that “ETH has finally pushed above a key long-term resistance,” adding that “this looks like a classic breakout and retest scenario in the making.”
According to this analysis, this technical pattern could pave the way for an uptrend continuation beyond the $5,000 mark and toward $9,000 in 2025, representing more than a 2x gain from today’s price.
Similarly, analyst Donald Dean observes that Ethereum is breaking out of a falling wedge pattern and provides three target prices: $5,766, $6,658, and $9,547.
Dean highlights that Ethereum is also hitting a volume shelf, indicating major accumulation in this price region – which could serve as a strong base for the next upward move.
The return to net inflows may signal the start of a more stable phase for Ethereum-linked investment products. Analysts note that institutional demand often comes in waves, influenced by macro trends, liquidity conditions, and Ethereum’s own network developments.
If Ethereum maintains price stability and continues to build momentum in areas like DeFi and staking, ETF inflows could accelerate in the coming months.
The recent $44.16 million inflow to Ethereum ETFs, driven entirely by BlackRock’s ETHA fund, suggests investor interest is stabilizing after a period of outflows.
