Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:09
Ethereum
The market is totally red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,976. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may expect a test of the $4,000 zone by tomorrow. 

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has entered a bearish area after breaking the $4,107 level. 

Until the price is below that mark, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect a further decline to the $3,700-$3,800 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure in terms of the $4,107 level. If it happens below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,600 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $3,937 at press time.

