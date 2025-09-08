Ethereum (ETH) Pullback Looms, But Analyst Sticks to $10K Target

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/08 23:33
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.33+1.41%

TL;DR

  • Ethereum may retest $3,700–$3,800 as ETF demand cools and the price stalls below resistance.
  • Analysts highlight $4,500 as a key short-squeeze level with strong topside liquidity.
  • Despite short-term weakness, market experts continue to project a $10,000 target for ETH.

Ethereum Nears Resistance as Market Cools

Ethereum was trading at $4,330 at press time after gaining just over 1% in the last 24 hours, but is down 2% over the past week. After a strong move earlier this year, the current price action shows signs of slowing as it approaches a key resistance level near $4,900.

Notably, technical analyst Ted noted that ETH is nearing its bull market support band. This is a zone based on moving averages, often seen as a support level in an upward trend. The current band sits between $3,246 and $3,486.

Ted also mentioned that ETF buying has dropped, which could lead to a short-term move down. He pointed out that Ethereum may retest the $3,700–$3,800 range before trying to move higher again.

$4,500 Mark Draws Attention from Traders

Data from a recent liquidation heatmap shows large clusters of short positions stacked just above the $4,500 level. These are trades that would be forced to close if the price moves higher, creating the potential for a rapid price spike.

Crypto Rover commented, “$ETH SHORT SQUEEZE INCOMING!” referring to the idea that a break above $4,500 could force traders to buy back their positions. This would push the asset up quickly. So far, price action has remained below this zone, but the chart shows clear interest around this level.

Possible Short-Term Drop Before Next Move

Another analyst, Crypto Caesar, noted that after rising from $1,400 to $4,800, some sideways movement is expected. “As long as we don’t break the $4,500 level with conviction, I think we might revisit this green zone,” he said, pointing to a potential drop if momentum weakens.

With buying volume cooling and ETF interest slowing, a temporary dip remains possible. Still, most analysts see this as part of normal market behavior, especially after a strong move.

Ted has kept his long-term outlook unchanged, with a target of $10,000 for Ethereum. He continues to point to strong network growth and market structure as key reasons.

Cipher X also backed Ethereum’s future, writing,

He expects ETH to reach $8,000 this year, especially if expected rate cuts come into play.

Despite short-term uncertainty, sentiment around Ethereum’s long-term value remains strong among analysts.

The post Ethereum (ETH) Pullback Looms, But Analyst Sticks to $10K Target appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again