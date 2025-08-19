Ethereum Exit Queue Tops $4B as Staking Withdrawals Spike- ETF Approval Ahead?

By: CoinGape
2025/08/19 16:28
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021139-6.24%

The Ethereum validator exit queue has reached closer to 1 million ETH, or $4.0 billion worth of ETH, with staking withdrawals on the rise amid the recent price rally. Over the past few weeks, the validator exits have been on the rise, largely driven by top three liquid staking platforms – Lido, EthFi, and Coinbase. As a result, the ETH price has seen over 10% pullback after facing rejection at $4,800 last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ethereum Validator Exits On the Rise

Amid the rising Ethereum staking withdrawals and validator exits, investors have raised caution on the development. Over the past two weeks, the validator exit queue has grown from 640,000 ETH to more than 910,461, worth a massive $3.9 billion.

Image Shows Rising Ethereum Validator Exits Source: Validator Queue

As per the data from Validator Queue, there’s a 15-day waiting period for the ETH exit, with a total number of active validators at 1.08 million. As of now, nearly 29.45% of the total ETH supply i.e. 35.3 million ETH is currently staked. On the other hand, the demand for new ETH staking is far below the exit demand. As of now, the ETH staking demand stands at 258,951 ETH, worth $1.09 billion.

The growing queue of unstaked ETH suggests significant profit-taking in progress. So far, strong inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs, and massive accumulation by the ETH treasury firms, have absorbed most of the selling pressure coming from validator exit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All eyes on Staking for Ether ETFs

Crypto market analysts also believe that some investors might be unlocking liquidity now with the intention of re-entering via stake Ether ETFs. This could lead to effectively reallocating their positions without fully exiting the ETH market. Last month, asset manager BlackRock filed for a proposal to bring staking to iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA).

The net flows into Ethereum ETFs have also flipped negative over the past two trading sessions. On Monday, August 18, the net outflows stood at $196.6 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing $87 million, and Fidelity FETH contributing $78 million, as per data from Farside investors.

ETH price has also come under selling pressure, correcting 15% from its weekly top. As of now, Ethereum is finding support at $4,200, with daily trading volume dropping to $45 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge