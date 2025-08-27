Ethereum Eyes Breakout as Tom Lee Predicts $5,500 to $12,000 in 2025

Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner Tom Lee predicts Ethereum could reach $5,500 within the next few weeks and climb to $10,000–$12,000 by year’s end.

At the same time, BitMine’s accumulation of hundreds of thousands of ETH and the growing “supply squeeze” on the market have raised concerns. This has led investors to question whether a major breakout for ETH is just around the corner.

New Predictions for Ethereum in 2025

In a recent interview, Tom Lee, who is also the chairman of BitMine, sent ripples through the community with his argument. He predicted that Ethereum could hit $5,500 in just a few weeks and advance to $10,000–$12,000 by year’s end.

This is not merely an optimistic forecast but a statement from an influential figure closely tied to BitMine’s large-scale ETH treasury strategy.

Lee boils down his forecast to two key arguments. First, institutional buying power is becoming increasingly strong (via ETFs, staking, and corporate treasuries). Second, Ethereum’s supply structure is tightening.

On the institutional front, BitMine is emerging as one of the most aggressive ETH accumulators. Data reveals that BitGo transferred 95,800 ETH from its custody wallet to six new wallets suspected to be linked with BitMine.

With this scale, BitMine quickly boosted its Ethereum holdings to billions of dollars, becoming the largest ETH treasury in the world.

List of companies holding ETH. Source: Lark Davis on X

When such a large institution continuously accumulates, the impact on the supply–demand balance is obvious. In fact, many on-chain observers have warned that Ethereum is entering a “supply squeeze.” Exchange balances are dropping to record lows, while ETH locked in staking and burned through EIP-1559 continues to grow.

Beyond supply dynamics, analysts closely track Ethereum through the ETH/BTC ratio. Many analysts expect this pair to break the trend established in 2017 soon.

ETH/BTC ratio. Source: CryptoELlTES on X

Such a breakout could signal the beginning of a strong rally, with price targets between $10,000 and $15,000. This projection further reinforces Tom Lee’s conviction that Ethereum may be on the verge of an unprecedented acceleration.

However, these Ethereum predictions should be viewed as scenarios rather than certainties. For ETH to reach those price milestones, several conditions must align: sustained institutional inflows, a supportive macroeconomic backdrop without major liquidation pressure, and most importantly, no sudden liquidity shocks from large wallets taking profits.

As BeInCrypto recently reported, 98% of the ETH supply is in profit, which could indicate a sell-off.

ETH price movement over the last 24 hours. Source: BeInCrypto

Currently, ETH shows signs of retracement after breaking its recent all-time high. At the time of writing, data shows ETH trading at $4,572.14, up 3.92% over the past 24 hours.

