Ethereum Faces $3.9B Validator Exodus, But Bulls Defend Key $3.9K Level

Ethereum is entering a decisive trading phase as validator exits and institutional inflows shape its near-term price path.

Nilesh Rohilla, a global market researcher, posted on X that validator exits surged from 1,920 ETH a month ago to 893,599 ETH, worth over $3.5 billion. The scale of withdrawals has raised concerns among market participants, yet price charts suggest bulls remain focused on defending the $3.9K support zone.

Ethereum Validator Exodus Reaches Record Levels

The Ethereum validator exit queue has expanded to an unprecedented level, with nearly 900,000 ETH awaiting withdrawal. The amount is far higher than seen in previous months and signals a growing trend of validators leaving the network.

While the reasons vary, market watchers point to both profit-taking and regulatory uncertainty as contributing factors. The exits coincide with broader volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where traders remain cautious about liquidity movements.

Ethereum validator exit queue has expanded, Source| validatorqueue

Despite the surge in withdrawals, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake network remains functional. Validators continue to earn rewards, and staking pools are still active, even as some large entities adjust their exposure.

Key Liquidity Zones Around $3.9K and $4.4K

Ether is trading near $4,195 after reaching its highest weekly close in over four years. Analysts suggest the $3,900 to $4,400 range is critical, with strong liquidity zones on both sides.

Market data shows bids stacked below $4,000, forming a cluster of potential support levels. Kiyotaka, a trading platform, described this area as a “giant cluster of resting bids stacked all the way down to $3.9K.”

On the upside, the $4,400 level represents immediate resistance, created by price imbalances from recent moves. A sustained breakout above this level could open the path toward $4,583, setting up a possible rally toward new highs.

Institutional Demand Remains Strong Despite Exits

At the same time that validator exits grow, institutional inflows into Ether remain robust. U.S.-listed spot Ether ETFs recorded net inflows of nearly 649,000 ETH last week, the largest weekly total on record.

Institutional inflows into Ether remain robust, Source| Glassnode

SharpLink Gaming, a sports betting platform, disclosed that it purchased 143,593 ETH worth $667 million at near-record prices. According to its SEC filing, the company now holds 740,760 ETH valued at about $3.2 billion, with most deployed in staking.

BitMine also expanded its holdings, buying 373,000 ETH and boosting its total to 1.52 million ETH. Board chair Thomas Lee noted that this purchase makes BitMine one of the largest Ether treasuries worldwide, second only to Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings.

