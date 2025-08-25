Ethereum Falls Below $4,800, But Dominance Remains

ETH dips below $4,800 but quickly rebounds, proving strong institutional backing.

Tom Lee’s BitMine spent $6 billion, coinciding with a boost in Ethereum’s market capitalization.

Ethereum dominates DeFi, NFTs, stablecoins, and tokenization with over 80% share.

The sudden downturn in Ethereum price caused it to plummet below $4,800, confirming extreme market fluctuations. Nevertheless, institutional purchases and industry dominance verified its top position over competitors.

Ethereum Bounces After Intraday Pullback

ETH experienced sharp fluctuations after trading above the $4,940 mark and declining below $4,720 within hours. This was echoed by analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on X, indicating his bearish opinion as the market flipped in sentiment. The abrupt price decline has caused panic, yet Ethereum is stronger than other competitors in many respects.

In the meantime, Ethereum trades at $4,805 at the time of writing, according to TradingView data. It bounced back almost immediately after this intraday dip. ETH is trending up by 0.65% in the past 24 hours despite the volatility.

In the last seven days, ETH rose by more than 8% as it continued its one-month-long rally of almost 30%. Its 6-month performance indicates a 91% rise, whereas its year-to-date performance indicates a 44% rise.

Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury

The decline came after a two-month rally. Other analysts attributed this rally to the ETH purchases of Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion. Investor Fred Krueger said Lee has spent $6 billion on ETH over the past 60 days.

He stated that these purchases increased the token’s market cap from $300 billion to $450 billion. Krueger claimed that this represents a twenty-times amplification. The increase indicated how a single institutional trade can generate huge waves on the market.

Krueger likened it to the Bitcoin procurement activity at Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). However, the higher market cap of BTC diminished its impact over the same period. During this period, Strategy purchased BTC worth $3 billion.

Ethereum Retains Market Leadership

The brief period during which ETH’s price plummeted did not diminish its market supremacy. Data provided by William Mougayar revealed that in all major categories, the network is far ahead of other competitors.

In the chart, Ethereum dominated with over 80% market share in DeFi, NFTs, stablecoin issuance, and real-world asset tokenization. In some of these areas, its competitors barely got single-digit percentages.

These statistics proved that the network has no rivals even in the face of fluctuations. The network also holds the greatest portion of the total value locked. These metrics indicate that investors are more inclined towards Ethereum’s fundamental values than its speculative potential.

