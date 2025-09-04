Ethereum Falls Further To A Low Of $4,094

Sep 03, 2025 at 19:55 // Price

The price of Ethereum has resumed its downtrend and has fallen below the 21-day SMA support.



The cryptocurrency is now between the moving average lines. It is below the 21-day SMA barrier but above the 50-day SMA.



Ethereum price long-term analysis: bearish



The largest altcoin is bearish after reaching a high of $4,955.90. The bearish momentum is expected to continue beyond the 50-day SMA support. If the 50-day SMA support holds, Ether would be forced to trade within a narrow range between the moving average lines.



However, Ethereum (ETH) will resume its uptrend once buyers push the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. It will rise and return to the previous high. Should the bears breach the 50-day SMA support, Ether will drop to a low of $3,800. In the meantime, Ether will continue to trade between the moving average lines.



ETH price indicators analysis



Ether is now worth $4,324.90. The largest altcoin is expected to move in a range as it trades below the 21-day SMA barrier but above the 50-day SMA support. The moving average lines are trending upwards, indicating a past rally.



On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines, indicating a sideways movement for the cryptocurrency.



Technical Indicators:



Key Resistance Levels – $4,500 and $5,000





Key Support Levels – $3.000 and $2,500











ETH/USD price daily chart – September 2, 2025

What is the next direction for Ethereum?



Ether is currently trending sideways and bearish. Since the uptrend was halted at a high of $4,955.90, Ether has been bearish and continues to move sideways. The altcoin is currently trading below the barrier between $4,000 and $4,900. Ether continues to decline as it approaches the critical support level of $4,000.









ETH/USD price 4-hour chart – September 2, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.