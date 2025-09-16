Ethereum Foundation Bets Big on AI Agents with New Research Team

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 15:31
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005254-%4,99
DAI
DAI$0,9993-%0,02
Sleepless AI
AI$0,137-%7,93
Solayer
LAYER$0,5201-%1,53

TLDR

  • Ethereum Foundation launches new dAI Team led by research scientist Davide Crapis to connect blockchain and AI economies
  • Team focuses on enabling AI agents to make payments and coordinate without intermediaries on Ethereum
  • Group continues work on ERC-8004 standard for proving AI agent identity and trust
  • Initiative aims to make Ethereum the settlement layer for autonomous machine transactions
  • Foundation hiring AI researcher and project manager to staff the new specialized unit

The Ethereum Foundation has formed a specialized artificial intelligence research team to position Ethereum as the foundation for autonomous machine transactions. Research scientist Davide Crapis announced the new dAI Team on Monday, outlining plans to merge blockchain technology with AI systems.

The team will pursue two main goals according to Crapis. First, enabling AI agents to conduct payments and coordinate activities without human intermediaries. Second, building a decentralized AI infrastructure that reduces dependence on major technology companies.

Crapis leads the new unit and will connect its work with the Foundation’s protocol development group and ecosystem support division. The team has begun hiring for an AI researcher position and a project manager role to drive coordination efforts.

The dAI Team builds on existing work around ERC-8004, a proposed Ethereum standard co-authored by Crapis. This standard aims to establish identity and reputation systems for autonomous AI agents. The protocol would allow these agents to prove their trustworthiness and coordinate activities without centralized oversight.

AI Agent Infrastructure Development

The Ethereum Foundation sees growing demand for settlement systems as AI agents begin conducting more transactions. Crapis stated that intelligent agents need neutral infrastructure for handling value transfers and reputation management. Ethereum’s censorship resistance and verifiability make it suitable for these functions.

Current blockchain activity supports this vision of expanded use cases. CryptoQuant data shows Ethereum processed 12 million daily smart contract calls on Thursday. The analytics firm noted that network activity remains in expansion mode with record transaction volumes and active addresses.

AI agents operate as programs that make decisions with minimal human supervision. They can execute transactions and perform tasks on behalf of their programmers. Blockchains with programmable features like smart contracts provide suitable environments for these autonomous systems.

The Foundation restructured in 2025 to handle Ethereum’s growth through specialized units. The dAI Team represents part of this shift toward addressing emerging technologies. Previous focus areas included layer-2 scaling solutions and zero-knowledge proof development.

Decentralized AI Stack Goals

Multiple blockchain projects are working to integrate AI and distributed ledger technology. Matchain launched a decentralized AI blockchain in 2024. KiteAI announced an AI-driven blockchain in the Avalanche ecosystem in February 2025.

The Ethereum Foundation’s approach differs by focusing on standards and infrastructure rather than creating new blockchains. The dAI Team will support public goods and projects that combine AI with existing Ethereum capabilities.

Crapis emphasized the mutual benefits of linking AI and Ethereum. He stated that Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy while AI makes Ethereum more useful. This relationship could expand as more autonomous agents require blockchain services.

The team operates under Ethereum’s decentralized acceleration philosophy. This approach prioritizes open and verifiable AI development while maintaining human oversight of intelligent systems. The Foundation aims to prevent AI infrastructure lock-in by major technology companies.

Industry experts see potential for AI agents and blockchain technology to reshape digital commerce. The combination could enable new forms of autonomous economic activity without traditional intermediaries.

The Ethereum Foundation has begun publishing resources for the new team according to Crapis. He stated the Foundation will work with urgency to connect AI developers with the Ethereum ecosystem and accelerate research between the two fields.

The post Ethereum Foundation Bets Big on AI Agents with New Research Team appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,12222-%6,96
Threshold
T$0,0168+%1,94
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002445+%1,36
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0,001871+%0,42
WHY
WHY$0,00000003059-%3,59
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2,683+%2,28
DeFi
DEFI$0,001735+%3,76
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01361-%0,94
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD