Ethereum Foundation Launches UX-Focused Trillion Dollar Security Push

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 07:19
TLDR

  • Ethereum targets wallet UX and safety in new Trillion Dollar Security push.

  • No more blind signing: Ethereum boosts transaction clarity and wallet safety.

  • Walletbeat joins Ethereum’s mission to set a new wallet security standard.

  • Ethereum plans dev tools, contract alerts to cut risks at the source.

  • Safer wallets, clearer transactions: Ethereum ramps up user protection.

The Ethereum Foundation has launched the first wave of its Trillion Dollar Security initiative, emphasizing improvements in wallet UX and transaction safety. This effort follows a comprehensive ecosystem survey to identify the highest-priority issues across Ethereum’s infrastructure. The foundation aims to enhance security and usability to support billions of users and trillions in on-chain capital.

Wallet Security Takes Priority in Trillion Dollar Security Plan

The initiative’s first step targets wallet security, identified as critical for onboarding everyday users to Ethereum. The foundation is introducing a minimum security standard for Ethereum wallets, designed to guide users toward safer options. This standard will evolve over time as security practices improve and new threats emerge.

The foundation awarded a grant to Walletbeat, a project focused on auditing wallet security. Walletbeat will help define and enforce the standard while offering transparent ratings. The plan mirrors the success of L2BEAT in raising awareness about the security properties of Layer 2 networks.

Wallet developers are expected to align with the standard by improving key management, approval flows, and privacy protections. The Ethereum Foundation expects this to accelerate the ecosystem’s push toward secure-by-default wallet experiences.

Tackling Blind Signing and Transaction Clarity

The Trillion-Dollar Security roadmap also eliminates blind signing. The foundation plans to promote tools that decode transactions into readable summaries, ensuring users know exactly what they’re approving before signing any transaction.

The Verifier Alliance maintains a database of over eight million smart contracts that will contribute to this effort. The foundation will boost awareness and integration of this resource among wallet teams. It also explores past proposals like ERC 4430 and EIP 7730 to revive their potential.

New R&D projects will examine whether protocol-level changes can enable simulations and warnings before executing transactions. These innovations may lead to systems that show users simulated outcomes in real time. The result could be a safer experience that protects both new and experienced Ethereum participants.

Developer-Focused Security and Broader Ecosystem Involvement

The Trillion Dollar Security initiative also includes tools to help developers avoid shipping insecure contracts. The foundation wants to create an open-source vulnerability database accessible via IDEs and dev tools. This resource could alert developers before they deploy unsafe code to the Ethereum network.

The foundation called for collaboration from audit firms, white hats, and tool builders to populate and expand this database. Once complete, it plans to work with tooling platforms to integrate these features. Though not a UX measure, this step aims to reduce vulnerabilities that trickle down to users.

The Ethereum Foundation encouraged ideas for ultra-simple wallets for non-technical users and privacy-respecting enterprise wallets. The foundation wants to support new designs that enable secure, easy transactions and compliance with institutional standards. Based on ecosystem feedback, the next wave of the Trillion Dollar Security campaign will address further areas.

The initiative will roll out in multiple phases, each addressing a new set of security challenges. With sustained efforts and community collaboration, the foundation plans to make Ethereum secure at every layer. Trillion Dollar Security is set to be a long-term mission with global impact.

 

