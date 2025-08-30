Ethereum Foundation pauses Ecosystem Support Program’s open grant applications

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/30 00:44
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000661-%7,29

The Ethereum Foundation is pausing all open grants applications as the entity’s Ecosystem Support Program transitions to a new growth chapter.

Summary
  • Ethereum Foundation has paused open grants in its support program as it eyes transition to a new model.
  • The Ecosystem Support Program awarded over $13 million to 105 projects in 2024.

The Ethereum Foundation, a key player in the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain ecosystem, is taking a new approach in the support for builders. 

On Aug. 29, the EF announced that the Ethereum Support Program, which launched as a grants program in 2018 and aimed at offering grants to projects helping to advance Ethereum’s growth, is taking a new direction.

The move follows a recent overhaul of the foundation’s vision and approach to ecosystem development.

EF is looking at a structure aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency, hence a more proactive funding model for builders, according to the update. Latest changes follow the foundation’s shake up of its structure in June 2025, including cutting of the core team amid broader reorganization.

Funding Ethereum’s builders

Evolving the funding model aligns with Ethereum’s growth, which currently sees over $91 billion in total value locked in decentralized finance and more than $148 billion in stablecoin market cap. Scaling this network amid developer activity aimed at accelerating adoption necessitates that the funding approach mirrors the traction.

In 2024, the grants program saw nearly $3 million in funding awarded to 105 projects, including across developer tooling, data and analytics, research and education. Specific projects that benefited included Commit-Boost, BundleBear, Web3Bridge and Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress.

Although open grant applications are temporarily paused, the Ethereum Foundation through the ESP team plans to continue support for all active grant beneficiaries. The team will also share more details for the new model and refined priorities  in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001574-%6,08
dYdX
DYDX$0,5993-%4,73
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Share
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108.171,7-%3,74
Capverse
CAP$0,07049-%1,10
NodeAI
GPU$0,2721-%3,78
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Share
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001201-%4,22
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01246-%5,74
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000554-%2,29
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/30 00:49
Share

Trending News

More

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role