Ethereum Foundation Places Privacy at Core of Network Roadmap

The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new roadmap that puts privacy at the center of the blockchain network’s development strategy.

The plan, published on September 12 by its newly renamed Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), marks a shift from experimental projects toward building tools that can be scaled.

Ethereum Outlines Privacy-First Roadmap With PSE Leadership

PSE stated its mission is to define and deliver Ethereum’s privacy roadmap. It framed privacy as essential for the blockchain’s role in digital commerce, governance, and identity.

Notably, this position is consistent with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s repeated emphasis that privacy should be treated as a basic right. Earlier this year, Buterin argued that private transactions ought to become the default on the network, allowing users to navigate applications without publicly linking their activity.

Considering this, the group pledged to work across the Ethereum stack—protocol, infrastructure, networking, applications, and wallets. Their goal is to make privacy seamless, cost-effective, and compliant with global standards.

To achieve this goal, PSE stated that they are breaking Ethereum’s privacy efforts into three pillars.

The first involves private writes, which make confidential on-chain transactions as smooth and inexpensive as public ones. The second pillar focuses on private reads, which allow blockchain queries without exposing user intent or identity.

Finally, private proving will speed up cryptographic proof generation, ensuring that verification can remain secure while scaling to broader adoption.

As a result, PSE set short-term targets for the next three to six months to turn these concepts into real-world outcomes.

These include the rollout of PlasmaFold, a layer-2 solution for private transfers, and providing support for privacy-focused wallet Kohaku. They also cover tools for confidential governance votes and privacy features tailored to decentralized finance protocols.

The group also plans to strengthen safeguards against data leakage in Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services. In addition, it will expand the use of zero-knowledge proofs to enhance identity protection.

The initiative has already drawn positive reactions from industry figures.

Nicolas Ramsrud, co-founder of Proof Base, said the commitment “makes me hopeful that we will actually be able to use privacy primitives on L1 cheaply to build a new generation of private apps on Ethereum.”