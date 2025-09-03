Ethereum Foundation To Sell 10,000 ETH Worth $43M to Support Ecosystem Growth

The Ethereum Foundation is selling 10,000 ETH to fund research, development, and grants while other major players increase their Ether holdings. In a Tuesday X post, the Ethereum Foundation (EF), the non-profit group supporting the ETH network, revealed that it plans to convert 10,000 Ether tokens into fiat currency. The sale, worth roughly $43 million, will not be executed as a single trade. Instead, EF will split it into smaller orders spread over several weeks using centralized exchanges. According to EF, this strategy is to avoid sharp price disruptions while ensuring steady funding for its ecosystem-related commitments. Overhaul of Grant Program and Funding Strategy The planned ETH sale comes during a period of internal adjustments within the Foundation. Only days before the announcement, EF temporarily paused open applications for its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). This program provides funding for initiatives across the Ethereum community. This suspension is part of a broader effort to revamp the grant allocation process. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, EF had distributed over $32 million in grants, with a strong focus on community projects, education, and research efforts. By selling Ether, the Foundation secures the fiat reserves to sustain its funding commitments. Treasury Policy Shapes Spending and Sales In June 2025, EF introduced a treasury policy that formalized its approach to managing holdings and expenses. This framework caps annual operational expenditures (opex) at 15%, sets aside a multi-year reserve buffer, and promotes more efficient use of funds over time. The policy also allows for periodic ETH sales when fiat reserves fall outside target ranges. Since the policy was introduced, EF has conducted several sales. One involved a $25 million transaction with SharpLink Gaming. Another included the sale of 2,795 ETH, worth $12.7 million, across two transactions. The Foundation also has a history of large-scale ETH sales. In December 2020, it sold 100,000 ETH, one of its most notable transactions to date. That sale was followed by a surge in the token’s price to a then all-time high in the subsequent months. ETH Market Activity Heats Up At the time of the announcement, ETH was trading at $4,326, representing a 23% increase over the past 30 days. EF’s sale is unfolding alongside a broader wave of activity in the Ether market. Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed firm, revealed this week that it had purchased 10,000 ETH directly from the open market. Meanwhile, Ether Machine, a crypto-focused company preparing for a Nasdaq listing, confirmed that it had secured an additional 150,000 ETH. Notably, its total holding is 495,000 ETH, worth nearly $2.13 billion. Could Ethereum Challenge Bitcoin’s Dominance? The growing interest in ETH has also reignited debates over its long-term market potential. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin recently speculated that Wall Street adoption could allow Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as a “monetary base.” His comments came against the backdrop of Ethereum’s strong performance, with the token hitting an all-time high of more than $4,950 in August. That peak coincided with remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about potential adjustments to U.S. monetary policy. Market observers note that while EF’s periodic sales may introduce short-term volatility, institutional buying pressure appears to be balancing the effect.

