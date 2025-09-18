Ethereum Future Plans: Vitalik Outlines Scaling, Privacy, and Simplified Quantum-Resistant Core

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/18 15:00
ethereum
  • Vitalik Buterin outlined Ethereum’s roadmap at the Japan Developer Conference with short, mid, and long-term goals.
  • Near-term plans focus on scaling Ethereum L1 and enhancing user privacy.
  • The long-term vision includes quantum resistance, formal verification, and a simplified Ethereum core.

At the Japan Developer Conference, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin presented a detailed roadmap for the network’s evolution.

The immediate focus is scaling and improving performance on Ethereum’s base layer, or L1. A central step is raising the gas limit, allowing the blockchain to process more transactions per block without undermining decentralization.

Source: X

The strategy involves several technical upgrades. Tools like block-level access lists, slot optimization, ZK-EVMs, and gas repricing are expected to enhance performance. Together, these measures aim to strike a balance between expansion and Ethereum’s decentralized foundation.

Alongside scaling, the network’s short-term priorities also include privacy. It focuses on increasing privacy for write operations such as payments, voting, DeFi usage, and account recovery.

Zero-knowledge proofs, anonymous funding pools, mixnets, and encrypted vote schemes are being considered to protect users’ on-chain activity.

Cross-L2 Interoperability as a Core Medium-Term Goal

These medium-term goals aim to ensure smooth and secure interoperations across the network’s growing Layer 2 ecosystem. Cross-L2 interoperability will be imperative as different scaling solutions increase.

Future roadmaps entail trustless cross-chain asset transfers, faster settlements on L2, and proof aggregation for efficiency improvements.

Source: X

Another mid-term goal is to achieve faster finality and responsiveness. Vitalik’s roadmap cited some solutions like 3SF for quick finality, together with network enhancements like erasure coding.

These upgrades will decrease block confirmation time dramatically, boost fault tolerance, and make the network more user-friendly.

It paves the way for the network to scale but also to be a truly integrated ecosystem where different L2s can communicate with each other safely and effortlessly.

Community-Driven Development at Ethereum’s Core

Looking further into the future, Ethereum’s future roadmap calls for a much easier but highly secure blockchain.

In the long term, the network is to be made quantum-resistant, a move necessary as quantum computing comes into its own. Code is also to be formally verified such that the protocol is mathematically proven to be secure.

Other plans include switching to optimized crypto libraries for hashing, zero-knowledge proofs, and signatures.

Community involvement will be a core principle, with developers being asked to work together to contribute to building the network. To end-users, they represent a network that is constantly improving usability, scalability, and trust.

