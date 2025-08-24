Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Name Dispute

By: Coincentral
2025/08/24 17:04
TLDR

  • Xai filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI for trademark infringement.

  • The dispute involves confusion tied to gaming and blockchain branding.

  • Musk’s xAI expansion into gaming triggered increased brand overlap.

  • Xai claims Grok and media wrongly linked them to Musk’s AI venture.

Xai, a gaming blockchain network built on Ethereum, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk artificial intelligence firm xAI. The legal complaint was submitted Thursday in the Northern District of California and claims that xAI’s name has led to ongoing confusion in the market.

Ex Populus, the company behind Xai, says it has used the “XAI” trademark in U.S. commerce since June 2023. It cites confusion stemming from the announcement of Musk’s AI company in July 2023 and its entry into gaming in November 2024. The lawsuit accuses Musk’s firm of unfair competition and trademark infringement.

Ex Populus said that publications, users, and even Musk’s chatbot Grok mistakenly linked the two companies, damaging the Xai brand. “This is a classic case of trademark infringement that requires the Court’s intervention to remedy,” the complaint stated.

Gaming Studio Announcement Triggered Brand Overlap

The dispute intensified after Elon Musk revealed plans for a video game studio within xAI. The announcement, according to the filing, caused “substantial actual confusion” in the market. Some media outlets used Xai’s logo to represent Musk’s new venture, while online users assumed both projects were connected.

The confusion was worsened when Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI, responded to user questions by saying the Ethereum gaming project was part of Musk’s company. Ex Populus pointed out that Grok’s misinformation added to public misunderstanding.

The company stated that it is not only facing reputational issues but is also being harmed by the negative attention surrounding xAI and its leadership.

Controversies Around xAI Cited in Complaint

The lawsuit says that Elon Musk’s public controversies have contributed to negative sentiment around the Xai brand. Ex Populus lawyers referenced recent issues involving Grok, including offensive content generated by the chatbot, which included antisemitic and violent messages.

Attorneys argued that these incidents are being wrongly associated with Xai due to branding confusion, resulting in reputational harm to the Ethereum-based platform.

Ex Populus added that Musk’s legal team recently threatened to challenge the trademark, putting further pressure on the company. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has already suspended multiple xAI trademark applications over possible conflicts with the existing XAI mark.

Ex Populus Seeks Court Action and Damages

Ex Populus is asking the court to stop Musk’s xAI from using the “xAI” name in gaming or blockchain contexts. The company is also seeking damages for trademark infringement and loss of goodwill. It requested that Musk’s company be prevented from continuing to use the disputed branding.

“This case isn’t just about Ex Populus or Xai,” the company said in a public statement. “It speaks to something bigger: the right of smaller innovators to build without having their identity swallowed by tech giants.”

The legal proceedings are ongoing, and no public response has been issued by Musk or representatives from xAI at the time of reporting.

