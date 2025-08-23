Ethereum hits new all-time high after four years as Fed signals imminent rate cut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.687+9.85%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1112+3.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00234593+4.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,933.28+3.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10246+1.67%

Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum surged more than 14% to a record high after Powell’s Jackson Hole speech signaled that rate cuts may be near.
  • Bitcoin climbed to $117,000 while altcoins including AERO, Ethereum Classic, SPX6900, and ENA rallied double digits.

Ethereum surged more than 14% on Friday, breaking above its November 2021 record of $4,869, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that rate cuts could arrive as soon as September.

Speaking at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium, Powell said the central bank was “shifting the balance of risks” and that recent conditions “may warrant adjusting policy,” a signal traders read as confirmation of imminent easing.

The change in tone ignited a broad rally in risk assets. Bitcoin jumped to $117,000 while Ethereum’s breakout triggered sharp gains across altcoins. AERO soared 20% in the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic rose 18%, and tokens like SPX6900 and ENA climbed by a similar margin.

With Powell’s comments reshaping expectations, CME’s FedWatch tool showed traders now price an 83% probability of a September rate cut, up from about 70% earlier this week.

The ETH-BTC ratio surged to a yearly high above 0.041, while Bitcoin dominance slipped to 58.5%, signaling relative strength in Ethereum and smaller-cap tokens.

For traders, the breakout marks both the end of Ethereum’s nearly four-year wait for a new high and the start of speculation that a broader altcoin cycle is underway.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-all-time-high-fed-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0769+7.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02198+0.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Share
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001974+7.92%
Propy
PRO$0.7467+3.33%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1428+6.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02198+0.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals