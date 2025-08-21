Ethereum Holds Near ATH While Nexchain AI Emerges as Investors’ Hidden Gem in the Presale Crypto List

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 21:29
A quick dive on its history reveals that the token reached $4,891.70 in November 2021, and recent activity shows that levels remain close to that historic peak.

While Ethereum has achieved a remarkable lifetime gain of +1,033,357.71%, attention has now shifted toward new projects as investor interest has shifted toward projects on the presale crypto list. Nexchain AI has entered this space with its NEX token, offering a blockchain designed with integrated artificial intelligence. Early participation in this project has positioned it as a standout option in the presale crypto list.

Nexchain AI Secures Position in the Presale Crypto List

Nexchain AI is built as the first Layer 1 blockchain entirely developed with artificial intelligence at its core. Its architecture combines a hybrid Proof-of-Stake consensus with AI-driven optimizations to achieve scalability, security, and adaptability. The system also integrates Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) for parallel transaction processing, enabling higher throughput and lower costs.

Currently, Nexchain’s presale is in Stage 26, with tokens priced at $0.104 per NEX. Stage 25 closed at $0.10 with $9,275,000 raised, demonstrating strong demand. To date, Stage 26 has recorded $9,094,190 out of a $10,125,000 target. This growth secures Nexchain’s presence in the presale crypto list, giving it visibility alongside leading projects.

Testnet Launch and Community Rewards

The Nexchain testnet has now launched, allowing users to explore its speed, scalability, and interoperability. To boost engagement, the team introduced the promo code “TESTNET100,” which provides a one-time 100% bonus on purchases. This move strengthens community participation during the ongoing presale period.

In addition, Nexchain continues to run its airdrop campaign with a $5 million NEX prize pool. Weekly quests allow participants to win rewards, while grand prizes are unlocked at the campaign’s conclusion. By keeping its community engaged, Nexchain maintains strong momentum within the presale crypto list, reinforcing its long-term positioning.

Security and Ongoing Development

Security plays a central role in Nexchain’s design, with CERTIK responsible for auditing and monitoring the protocol. Additional protections include post-quantum cryptography, AI-based anomaly detection, and self-healing mechanisms. These measures create a strong security framework that supports its growing role on the presale crypto list.

Nexchain’s roadmap outlines phased improvements, ensuring that new features and scalability enhancements will continue to roll out. Developers also benefit from AI-enhanced smart contracts, interoperability protocols, and SDKs that simplify building decentralized applications. With updates scheduled regularly, the platform continues to strengthen its presence in the presale crypto list.

Conclusion

Ethereum remains close to its all-time high, reflecting its long-term strength in the digital asset sector. Yet the focus of many investors is shifting toward projects that appear in the presale crypto list. Nexchain AI has emerged as a clear contender, offering advanced AI-driven infrastructure, a live testnet, and community rewards through an airdrop and bonus incentives.

Its current presale stage shows strong demand, with millions raised and limited allocation remaining. By combining scalability, security, and innovation, Nexchain AI stands as a hidden gem in the presale crypto list, aligning with the growing demand for next-generation blockchain solutions.

Website: https://nexchain.ai/

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai/

X: https://x.com/nexchain_ai

Whitepaper: https://nexchain.ai/documents/Whitepaper-Nexchain.pdf

Faucet: https://testnet.nexchain.ai/

Blockscout: https://www.nexscan.cloud/

