Ethereum L2 MegaETH introduces yield-bearing stablecoin to fund protocol

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 06:31
Moonveil
MORE$0,10107+0,07%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0,9952--%
Capverse
CAP$0,12578-13,37%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5304+1,12%
FUND
FUND$0,03+66,66%

The USDm stablecoin, built with Ethena and backed by tokenized treasuries, will use its yield to subsidize Ethereum sequencer fees.

MegaETH, an Ethereum layer-2 protocol backed by Vitalik Buterin, announced the upcoming launch of a yield-bearing stablecoin that might give it a different business model than traditional L2s, which drive revenue through transaction fees.

The stablecoin, USDm, is being developed in partnership with Ethena, an algorithmic stablecoin protocol with $13 billion in total value locked (TVL). It will launch on Ethena’s USDtb infrastructure, which channels reserves into BlackRock’s BUIDL — a tokenized US Treasury bill fund with a $2.2 billion market cap and steady yield, according to RWA.xyz.

Yield from the stablecoin’s reserves will reportedly be used to offset sequencer fees, the Ethereum gas costs a layer-2 incurs when publishing batches of transactions to the main chain.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

The post Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-fundamentals-collapse/
DeepBook
DEEP$0,137596+5,96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017188+4,75%
Sign
SIGN$0,07679+1,29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:31
Share
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,578+0,49%
FUND
FUND$0,03+66,66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01507+2,30%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

PANews reported on September 9th that Ant Digital Technologies , a subsidiary of Ant Group , has uploaded over 6 billion RMB (approximately US$ 8.4 billion) worth of energy infrastructure and data from 15 million new energy devices (such as wind power and photovoltaics) to the AntChain blockchain. The company has also secured financing for three clean energy projects through asset tokenization, raising approximately 300 million RMB in total. Future plans include tradable tokens on overseas decentralized exchanges, subject to regulatory approval. The company is also collaborating with Pharos Network and Hong Kong's Yunfeng Financial Group to explore blockchain-based physical assets.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13827+1,77%
ANTTIME
ANT$0,000032-5,88%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant