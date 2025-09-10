Ethereum layer-2 networks Linea and Polygon hit by significant outages

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:40
Two major Ethereum layer-2 networks, Linea and Polygon, experienced operational setbacks on Sept. 10, adding to concerns about the reliability of scaling solutions.

The incidents come around a week after Starknet, another Ethereum layer-2 network, suffered a four-hour outage, underlining the challenges of keeping rollup systems consistently online.

Linea outage coincides with airdrop plan

Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Consensys, has returned to normal operations following a nearly hour-long unexpected pause in block production.

Data reviewed from Lineascan confirmed a 46-minute gap between blocks 23,144,386 and 23,145,387 before the system returned online.

The disruption was tied to reduced performance from the mainnet sequencer, which stalled activity for more than 40 minutes.

Although the development team has not released an official explanation, Linea’s public status tracker now lists all services as fully functional.

The timing of the incident drew attention because it came just hours before Linea’s token airdrop. The project confirmed last week that the initial claim window for LINEA tokens would open later today.

Notably, anticipation around the launch has attracted malicious actors. In recent days, community members have been targeted by phishing scams, prompting Linea to publish an advisory warning users to remain vigilant.

Despite this turbulence, community interest in Linea remains strong. Data from L2Beat shows that the total value secured on the network increased more than 20% in the past week to around $1.7 billion.

Polygon outage

On the other hand, Polygon’s Foundation announced on X that the network is facing a “temporary delay in finality.”

According to the Foundation:

The project’s status page confirmed that the issue was caused by a bug that affected its Bor and Erigon nodes.

It further stated that this issue impacted some Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services, which is causing the finality delay.

Meanwhile, a fix has been identified and deployed across the validator network as of press time.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethereum-layer-2-solutions-linea-and-polygon-stumble-with-outages-and-finality-delays/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
