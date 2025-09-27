Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla

TLDR

Taiko launched the Hoodi testnet on September 25, replacing the Hekla testnet.

Hoodi introduces preconfirmations to speed up transaction processing for Ethereum developers.

Developers can now test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions on Hoodi.

Hekla will sunset on September 30 due to the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to deprecate the Holesky testnet.

Taiko’s ecosystem will transition to Hoodi to ensure continued support and expansion for Ethereum-based rollups.

Taiko has launched its new public testnet, Hoodi, on September 25. Hoodi will replace the existing Hekla testnet, which will sunset on September 30. This marks a significant step in Taiko’s roadmap as it strengthens its Ethereum-based rollup.

Hoodi Becomes the Primary Developer Environment

The introduction of Hoodi serves as the primary developer environment for Ethereum’s scaling. Hoodi brings several new features, including preconfirmations that speed up transaction processing. Developers will now be able to test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions.

The preconfirmation feature allows early confirmations before achieving full finality. This is an essential tool for faster development cycles.

Hoodi is integrated with Ethereum’s validator and staking infrastructure. Developers can test real-world applications on Hoodi with the help of Taiko’s bridge and faucet tools. This ensures smooth migration from Hekla and continuous support for teams building within the ecosystem.

Hekla Sunsets as Ethereum Scaling Evolves

The Hekla testnet has been a crucial platform for developers since its launch. It helped developers experiment with Ethereum scaling using Taiko’s Alethia rollup. Now, as the Ethereum Foundation deprecates the Holesky testnet, Hekla will officially shut down on September 30.

Hekla has served the Ethereum scaling community for a long time. It allowed developers to refine products, test integrations, and ship applications ahead of the Taiko mainnet launch. However, as Ethereum’s ecosystem evolves, Hekla must be replaced with a more robust platform like Hoodi.

Taiko plans to support the underlying layer 1 testnet until 2028. This will ensure long-term stability for staking operators and infrastructure providers. Additionally, the project expects to introduce further improvements by Q4 2025.

