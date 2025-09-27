TLDR Taiko launched the Hoodi testnet on September 25, replacing the Hekla testnet. Hoodi introduces preconfirmations to speed up transaction processing for Ethereum developers. Developers can now test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions on Hoodi. Hekla will sunset on September 30 due to the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to deprecate the Holesky testnet. Taiko’s [...] The post Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Taiko launched the Hoodi testnet on September 25, replacing the Hekla testnet. Hoodi introduces preconfirmations to speed up transaction processing for Ethereum developers. Developers can now test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions on Hoodi. Hekla will sunset on September 30 due to the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to deprecate the Holesky testnet. Taiko’s [...] The post Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 05:17
Solayer
LAYER$0.4244+2.85%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.354+2.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-7.74%

TLDR

  • Taiko launched the Hoodi testnet on September 25, replacing the Hekla testnet.
  • Hoodi introduces preconfirmations to speed up transaction processing for Ethereum developers.
  • Developers can now test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions on Hoodi.
  • Hekla will sunset on September 30 due to the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to deprecate the Holesky testnet.
  • Taiko’s ecosystem will transition to Hoodi to ensure continued support and expansion for Ethereum-based rollups.

Taiko has launched its new public testnet, Hoodi, on September 25. Hoodi will replace the existing Hekla testnet, which will sunset on September 30. This marks a significant step in Taiko’s roadmap as it strengthens its Ethereum-based rollup.

Hoodi Becomes the Primary Developer Environment

The introduction of Hoodi serves as the primary developer environment for Ethereum’s scaling. Hoodi brings several new features, including preconfirmations that speed up transaction processing. Developers will now be able to test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions.

The preconfirmation feature allows early confirmations before achieving full finality. This is an essential tool for faster development cycles.

Hoodi is integrated with Ethereum’s validator and staking infrastructure. Developers can test real-world applications on Hoodi with the help of Taiko’s bridge and faucet tools. This ensures smooth migration from Hekla and continuous support for teams building within the ecosystem.

Hekla Sunsets as Ethereum Scaling Evolves

The Hekla testnet has been a crucial platform for developers since its launch. It helped developers experiment with Ethereum scaling using Taiko’s Alethia rollup. Now, as the Ethereum Foundation deprecates the Holesky testnet, Hekla will officially shut down on September 30.

Hekla has served the Ethereum scaling community for a long time. It allowed developers to refine products, test integrations, and ship applications ahead of the Taiko mainnet launch. However, as Ethereum’s ecosystem evolves, Hekla must be replaced with a more robust platform like Hoodi.

Taiko plans to support the underlying layer 1 testnet until 2028. This will ensure long-term stability for staking operators and infrastructure providers. Additionally, the project expects to introduce further improvements by Q4 2025.

The post Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4423+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.88%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4192+2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08061+3.29%
Union
U$0.010586+4.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011144+11.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!