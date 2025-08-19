Ethereum Leads $3.75 Billion Crypto Inflows, XRP And Solana Join The Party

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/19 23:00
SUI
SUI$3.4958-3.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10027-0.47%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006442-11.74%
XRP
XRP$2.9292-4.23%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00113-8.13%

According to CoinShares’ latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, inflows into crypto-products were $3.75 billion last week, the fourth-largest on record. Unsurprisingly, Ethereum was the standout after attracting the majority of capital with record-breaking inflows. Solana and XRP also experienced impressive demand, resulting in both cryptocurrencies receiving inflows exceeding 10% of the year-to-date total flows.

Ethereum’s Record-Breaking Numbers

Ethereum witnessed the most activity last week since the 2021 bull run that took many crypto investors by surprise. In terms of crypto-based products, Ethereum managed to displace Bitcoin’s supremacy last week by leading with $2.87 billion in inflows, representing 77% of the total $3.75 billion. This performance brought its year-to-date inflows to $11.094 billion, which is about 29% of total Ethereum assets under management. 

The intensity of institutional demand had an immediate impact on Ethereum’s market price action. Notably, the Ethereum price surged to $4,776 last week, its highest level since the 2021 bull market. 

In terms of geographical location, most of the inflows came from the United States, with $3.725 billion in inflows, more than 99% of the total. This concentration was mostly by iShares ETFs. Smaller but meaningful contributions came from Canada with $33.7 million, Hong Kong with $20.9 million, and Australia with $12.1 million. On the other hand, Brazil and Sweden posted outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million, respectively.

Although Bitcoin also managed to push to a new all-time price high of $124,128 last week, the leading cryptocurrency took a step back in institutional inflows. Bitcoin brought in $552 million last week. Although its year-to-date inflows are larger in absolute terms at $21.08 billion, they represent only 11.6% of its total assets under management (AuM), compared to Ethereum’s 29%.

XRP And Solana Join The Party

Although Ethereum captured most of the inflows, both Solana and XRP also attracted notable inflows that show the altcoins are gaining strength among institutional investors, despite the absence of spot crypto ETFs for these assets in the US market.

Solana-based products recorded $176.5 million, bringing its monthly flows to $199.2 million and its year-to-date figure to $1.05 billion. Effectively, this means that Solana-based products witnessed 89% of their total monthly inflow and 16.8% of their year-to-date inflow last week.

Ethereum

XRP witnessed about $125.9 million worth of inflows last week, boosting its monthly total to $148.1 million and its 2025 total to $1.238 billion. As such, XRP-based products also witnessed 85% of their total monthly inflow and 10% of their year-to-date inflow last week.

Sui, Cardano, Chainlink, and Short Bitcoin products also witnessed $11.3, $0.8 million, $1.2 million, and $4 million in inflows, respectively, last week. The only major exception was Litecoin, which diverged from the broader trend and recorded net outflows of $400,000.

Ethereum
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge