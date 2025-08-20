Ethereum Leads Digital Asset Inflows; Market Reaches Record $244 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:41
Zach Anderson
Aug 18, 2025 17:31

Ethereum dominates digital asset inflows with $2.87 billion, driving total assets under management to a record $244 billion, according to CoinShares.



Ethereum Leads Digital Asset Inflows; Market Reaches Record $244 Billion

The digital asset market witnessed a significant surge in investment inflows last week, with Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge, according to CoinShares. Total inflows amounted to $3.75 billion, marking the fourth-largest inflow on record and pushing assets under management (AuM) to an unprecedented $244 billion as of August 13.

Ethereum Dominates Inflows

Ethereum emerged as the top performer, attracting $2.87 billion in inflows, which accounted for 77% of the total weekly inflows. This substantial influx propelled Ethereum’s year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $11 billion, significantly outpacing Bitcoin (BTC) on a proportional basis. Ethereum’s inflows now represent 29% of AuM, compared to Bitcoin’s 11.6%.

Regional and Asset-Specific Insights

The United States played a pivotal role in the recent inflow surge, contributing 99% of the total or $3.73 billion. Other regions such as Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia also saw minor inflows of $33.7 million, $20.9 million, and $12.1 million, respectively. Conversely, Brazil and Sweden experienced outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million.

Beyond Ethereum, Bitcoin recorded modest inflows of $552 million. Other notable assets included Solana (SOL) and XRP, which saw inflows of $176.5 million and $125.9 million, respectively. In contrast, Litecoin (LTC) and Ton experienced minor outflows of $0.4 million and $1 million.

Concentration in Providers

An unusual aspect of the recent inflows was the concentration within a single provider, iShares, which dominated the inflow volumes. This concentration, coupled with recent price increases, contributed to the record-high AuM figures.

The robust inflow figures highlight a growing investor interest in digital assets, particularly Ethereum, which continues to capture a significant share of the market’s capital flows.

For further insights and detailed analysis, visit the CoinShares blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ethereum-leads-digital-asset-inflows-market-reaches-record-244-billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
