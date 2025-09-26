The post Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH’s freefall Ethereum might stop here As it hovers around the $4,000 mark, Ethereum is displaying significant signs of weakness. Technical indicators and liquidity data suggest an unsettling situation. Given the clustering of liquidity on the order books, and the chart’s indication that the asset has broken out of its consolidation pattern, the situation appears risky for bulls. ETH’s freefall ETH has left the symmetrical triangle that held price action for weeks on the daily chart. Rising sell volume coincided with the breakdown, confirming bearish pressure. Since the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which were serving as short-term supports, have been breached, ETH is now depending on the 100-day EMA as a last resort before possibly plunging to the 200-day EMA close to $3,400. Ethereum might go back to even deeper zones if this level does not work. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView An even more alarming picture is presented by the liquidity heatmap. There is a significant concentration of buy liquidity between $3,800 and $3,500, which seems to be a price action magnet. Liquidity in cryptocurrency markets drives movement, and since sellers are in charge, Ethereum is probably going to be drawn in the direction of this dense order block. Bulls face a dilemma because a liquidity pool of this kind has the potential to either spark a rebound or act as a trap that quickens a downward liquidation event. Ethereum might stop here Concerns are heightened by Ethereum’s RSI, which is getting close to oversold conditions but has not yet displayed any significant reversal signals. This implies that momentum continues to favor the negative. An imbalance can also be seen in trading volumes, where attempts to buy are consistently outweighed by sales. To put it briefly, Ethereum is at a turning point. A deeper correction may occur in the upcoming… The post Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH’s freefall Ethereum might stop here As it hovers around the $4,000 mark, Ethereum is displaying significant signs of weakness. Technical indicators and liquidity data suggest an unsettling situation. Given the clustering of liquidity on the order books, and the chart’s indication that the asset has broken out of its consolidation pattern, the situation appears risky for bulls. ETH’s freefall ETH has left the symmetrical triangle that held price action for weeks on the daily chart. Rising sell volume coincided with the breakdown, confirming bearish pressure. Since the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which were serving as short-term supports, have been breached, ETH is now depending on the 100-day EMA as a last resort before possibly plunging to the 200-day EMA close to $3,400. Ethereum might go back to even deeper zones if this level does not work. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView An even more alarming picture is presented by the liquidity heatmap. There is a significant concentration of buy liquidity between $3,800 and $3,500, which seems to be a price action magnet. Liquidity in cryptocurrency markets drives movement, and since sellers are in charge, Ethereum is probably going to be drawn in the direction of this dense order block. Bulls face a dilemma because a liquidity pool of this kind has the potential to either spark a rebound or act as a trap that quickens a downward liquidation event. Ethereum might stop here Concerns are heightened by Ethereum’s RSI, which is getting close to oversold conditions but has not yet displayed any significant reversal signals. This implies that momentum continues to favor the negative. An imbalance can also be seen in trading volumes, where attempts to buy are consistently outweighed by sales. To put it briefly, Ethereum is at a turning point. A deeper correction may occur in the upcoming…

Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:31
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016636-2.89%
Ethereum
ETH$3,934.47-5.45%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07953-7.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1907-14.90%
  • ETH’s freefall
  • Ethereum might stop here

As it hovers around the $4,000 mark, Ethereum is displaying significant signs of weakness. Technical indicators and liquidity data suggest an unsettling situation. Given the clustering of liquidity on the order books, and the chart’s indication that the asset has broken out of its consolidation pattern, the situation appears risky for bulls.

ETH’s freefall

ETH has left the symmetrical triangle that held price action for weeks on the daily chart. Rising sell volume coincided with the breakdown, confirming bearish pressure. Since the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which were serving as short-term supports, have been breached, ETH is now depending on the 100-day EMA as a last resort before possibly plunging to the 200-day EMA close to $3,400. Ethereum might go back to even deeper zones if this level does not work.

ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

An even more alarming picture is presented by the liquidity heatmap. There is a significant concentration of buy liquidity between $3,800 and $3,500, which seems to be a price action magnet. Liquidity in cryptocurrency markets drives movement, and since sellers are in charge, Ethereum is probably going to be drawn in the direction of this dense order block. Bulls face a dilemma because a liquidity pool of this kind has the potential to either spark a rebound or act as a trap that quickens a downward liquidation event.

Ethereum might stop here

Concerns are heightened by Ethereum’s RSI, which is getting close to oversold conditions but has not yet displayed any significant reversal signals. This implies that momentum continues to favor the negative. An imbalance can also be seen in trading volumes, where attempts to buy are consistently outweighed by sales.

To put it briefly, Ethereum is at a turning point. A deeper correction may occur in the upcoming sessions, as indicated by the triangle’s breakdown and the approaching liquidity cluster below. Although a sudden recovery is always possible if buyers intervene forcefully, the market structure is precarious. All eyes are currently on the $3,800-$3,500 range, where Ethereum’s future is expected to be determined.

Source: https://u.today/ethereum-market-something-alarming-is-coming

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.010607-32.11%
Propy
PRO$0.7762-7.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-9.12%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Share
Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007584-4.79%
Aster
ASTER$2.0024-11.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:54
Share
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-1.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22786-6.37%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months