Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway

Dubai, UAE, September 12th, 2025, Chainwire

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has crossed the $25 million milestone in its presale and announced a big 15 ETH Mega Giveaway to reward its fast-growing global community of investors.

Crypto investors and community supporters now have the opportunity to join in as the project blends impressive funding milestones with rewards designed to energize its growing base. With presale stages selling out rapidly, Little Pepe is working towards being more than just hype—to building momentum.

Overview of Little Pepe

At its core, Little Pepe represents the fusion of meme power and blockchain utility. Unlike many meme coins that rely on network-based hype, $LILPEPE is backed by its own Ethereum Layer 2 chain, providing high-speed, low-cost transactions with complete EVM compatibility. This makes it more scalable, ensuring that the ecosystem can cope with huge volumes of transactions without the congestion and high fees regularly seen on the Ethereum mainnet.

By combining cultural influence with strong technical foundations, Little Pepe is carving out a completely unique area within the crowded crypto space. Its network-based vision guarantees that holders remain at the heart of decision-making, while its Layer 2 network offers it the infrastructure to support a vibrant ecosystem that can grow well beyond memes.

Over $25M Raised in $LILPEPE Presale

Little Pepe has raised over $25 million and sold out more than 15 billion tokens, securing its position as one of the largest meme coin presale events of the year. Each stage has sold out quickly, which can reflect demand from both crypto holders and whale investors.

This presale fundraising can highlight a signal: investors are no longer simply chasing memes but rather meme coins that pair cultural relevance with strong technology. By delivering both, Little Pepe has tapped into a spot that positions it to compete not only with meme giants of the past but also with upcoming Layer 2 projects.

$LILPEPE’s 15 ETH Mega Giveaway

To celebrate this success, Little Pepe has launched its 15 ETH Mega Giveaway, rewarding the biggest presale participants. The top three buyers will win 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH, respectively, while 15 random lucky buyers will each receive 0.5 ETH. The bigger the purchase, the bigger the chance to win. The giveaway runs until the end of Stage 17, ensuring plenty of opportunities for participants.

On top of this, all $LILPEPE holders are routinely eligible for the ongoing $777K Giveaway, including another incentive to join the presale early. By rewarding both whale investors and crypto traders, the project ensures that its growth remains inclusive and network-based.

With a record-breaking presale surpassing $25M and the launch of its 15 ETH Mega Giveaway, Little Pepe is positioning itself within the meme coin space. Backed with strong utility, a vibrant network, and big rewards, $LILPEPE seems poised to lead the next wave of meme-based crypto growth.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

For more information:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

ContactCOOJames [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.