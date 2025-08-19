Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing

Dubai, UAE, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire

Early-stage crypto presales offer access to tokens at initial valuations prior to public market listings. On August 15, Ethereum reached $4,750, reflecting upward momentum amid shifting altcoin market indicators. As of August 19, ETH remains above $4,300 following a recent correction, positioning it near previous high levels.

Ethereum-based token Pepeto ($PEPETO) has surpassed $6 million in contributions during its presale. Priced at $0.000000147 per token, Pepeto has attracted attention within the cryptocurrency sector. The project differentiates itself through a zero-fee exchange and PepetoSwap technology, supported by a cross-chain bridge and a staking mechanism currently offering 242% rewards. This combination of utility features and meme token branding positions it within a competitive market landscape.

Each presale stage has closed in a relatively short timeframe, consistent with patterns seen in previous meme token initiatives, while indicating ongoing development efforts and community involvement.

Pepeto Leveraging Ethereum Infrastructure

Pepeto is developed on the Ethereum network, incorporating meme-themed branding alongside technical components. Its zero-fee exchange is intended to address transaction costs, a common barrier for traders. In addition, PepetoSwap and an integrated cross-chain bridge aim to facilitate trading across multiple blockchains, potentially increasing accessibility across various user groups.

With a focus on affordability, transaction efficiency, and interoperability, Pepeto is structured to appeal to a broad range of users as it moves from the presale phase toward its planned launch.

Technical Value and Audits Add a Layer of Trust

Pepeto’s development has undergone independent audits, complementing its core utilities that distinguish it from conventional meme tokens. The integration of security measures with technical infrastructure contributes to the foundation of its long-term functionality:

• Pepeto Exchange: a zero-fee trading platform designed to host and list the next wave of meme coins and Web3 projects

• PepetoSwap Technology: enabling seamless token swapping across chains with fast execution

• Cross-Chain Bridge: connecting multiple blockchains, improving interoperability and accessibility

• Staking Rewards: offering 242% APY to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem growth

• SolidProof Audit: comprehensive code review by a respected blockchain security firm

• Coinsult Audit: an additional audit ensuring transparency and security for cautious investors

Community Engagement and Expanding Presence

Community involvement has played a key role in Pepeto’s visibility to date. The project has maintained active outreach through social media channels, AMAs, and interactive campaigns, accumulating over 100,000 combined followers. This activity has supported consistent visibility within a competitive market environment.

Rather than relying on short-term promotions, Pepeto’s outreach approach emphasizes ongoing engagement, aiming to build user trust and support gradual awareness within the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

Global Participation and Presale Structure

Pepeto’s presale has been open to participants globally, supported by a low entry price and a simplified purchase process. This approach has aimed to reduce access barriers for new users, while allowing others to engage during the presale phase.

The presale operates on a tiered pricing model, with token prices increasing at each stage. Currently in Stage 8 and approaching Stage 9, the presale structure reflects patterns observed in earlier meme token launches.

Embedded Youtube link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0QPSGhUv60

Positioning Within the Meme Token Landscape

With over $6 million raised, dual audit verification, and features including a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap, and a staking mechanism currently offering 242% rewards, Pepeto presents a broader utility framework compared to typical meme tokens. Its reference to the original Pepe narrative—sharing the same 420 trillion supply while reinterpreting it as PEPE + TO—adds a thematic dimension to its branding.

As the project progresses toward token launch and prepares its exchange for listing future meme tokens and Web3 projects, it continues to build out its infrastructure. This development focus may support broader engagement beyond initial market entry.

How to Buy $PEPETO

Investors can join the $PEPETO presale via the official website: https://pepeto.io. Tokens are available at $0.000000147, with payment options including USDT, ETH, and BNB. Early participants can capitalize on staking rewards up to 242% and other exclusive ecosystem benefits.

About $PEPETO

$PEPETO is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of meme coins with real-world utility. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and unparalleled staking rewards, $PEPETO is redefining what it means to be a meme coin in 2025.

