Ethereum Moves from Holesky to Hoodi for Future Protocol Testing After Failures

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 14:11
TLDR

  • Holesky testnet will shut down after Fusaka upgrade; developers migrate to Hoodi.

  • Holesky faced issues during Pectra testing, leading to the launch of Hoodi testnet.

  • The Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for November, will improve rollup data availability.

  • Developers encouraged to use Sepolia, Ephemery, or Hoodi for ongoing testing.

Ethereum’s largest testnet, Holesky, is set to be shut down after the Fusaka upgrade is implemented, the Ethereum Foundation announced on September 1. Holesky, which has been in operation since September 2023, was crucial for testing staking infrastructure, validator operations, and protocol upgrades.

Holesky helped facilitate key upgrades, including the Dencun network upgrade and the recent Pectra upgrade. However, after facing issues with smart contract address calculations during the Pectra testing phase, the Ethereum team decided to sunset Holesky and migrate developers to a new testnet, Hoodi.

“The network served its purpose, enabling thousands of validators to test important upgrades,” the Ethereum Foundation said in a statement. The team emphasized that after Fusaka, Holesky would no longer be supported by Ethereum’s client, testing, or infrastructure teams.

Issues with Holesky Led to Launch of Hoodi Testnet

The Holesky testnet faced significant issues during the testing of Pectra in early 2025. These problems were linked to smart contract address issues that caused disruptions and delays in finalizing transactions. In response to these challenges, the Ethereum Foundation introduced Hoodi, a new testnet launched in March 2025 to offer a more stable environment for protocol testing.

Hoodi’s introduction was a direct result of the technical failures observed in Holesky. The Foundation clarified that Holesky’s extensive downtime during Pectra testing exposed flaws in its infrastructure, which would have compromised future testing and development. Hoodi, which has already supported the Pectra upgrade, will be Ethereum’s primary testnet moving forward.

Ethereum’s team has encouraged developers to begin migrating to Hoodi, as it is the testnet designed to handle upcoming protocol updates, including the Fusaka upgrade.

Fusaka and Future Upgrades to Improve Ethereum’s Data Availability

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade is expected to improve how rollups access data by distributing data availability workloads more efficiently across Ethereum’s validators. Scheduled for early November 2025, Fusaka will streamline rollup transactions, making them faster and more cost-effective. The upgrade will include 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) that target rollup performance, scalability, and decentralization.

While Holesky will no longer be supported post-Fusaka, the Ethereum Foundation recommends using Sepolia and Ephemery testnets for smart contract and decentralized application (dApp) testing. Sepolia serves as a testing ground for application-level testing, while Ephemery resets every 28 days for lightweight validator lifecycle testing.

Ethereum developers are now preparing for the transition from Holesky, with a focus on utilizing Hoodi for future testing and protocol upgrades.

Ethereum Ongoing Commitment to Network Improvement

The Holesky testnet’s shutdown marks a significant moment in Ethereum’s ongoing network evolution. While the transition to Hoodi reflects a technical pivot, it also highlights Ethereum’s commitment to improving both its testnet environment and its overall infrastructure.

The Foundation continues to focus on scaling, decentralization, and user experience (UX) improvements, recognizing these as crucial areas for enhancing the Ethereum ecosystem. With the Fusaka upgrade on the horizon, Ethereum aims to address critical network issues and lay the groundwork for the future of rollup scalability and data availability.

The post Ethereum Moves from Holesky to Hoodi for Future Protocol Testing After Failures appeared first on CoinCentral.

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump's Official Meme Coin

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying “Trump Coins,” the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump. Key Takeaways: TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump’s official meme coin. Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group. Critics questioned both Sherman’s crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment.. The social media platform’s official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X , calling the accusations “patently false and irresponsible.” The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok’s parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin. “Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying ‘Trump Coins’ doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman’s comments. Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app’s Chinese ownership. Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok. The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance. Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a “$300 million bribe” to Trump, asserting that the coin was created “at no cost.” Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks. Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying "Trump Coins" is patently false and irresponsible and doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month. https://t.co/8uxxPrKlzP — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) June 19, 2025 The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman’s credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives. Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs. Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets. In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar’s global position. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 19:35
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
