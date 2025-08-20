Ethereum Nearing $4.5K As OZAK AI Presale Crossing $2M Could Be 2025’s Biggest Winner

Ozak AI is positioning itself as a standout in the 2025 crypto market. While Ethereum approaches $4,500, attention is changing toward presale opportunities with higher and proven returns. Ozak AI’s token, OZ, has already raised over $2.04 million in its ongoing presale. With a clear roadmap, advanced technology, and strategic tokenomics, the project is being closely tracked as one of the must-have opportunities of the year.

Ozak Current Market Action Towards $4500 Revealed

Tracking the ongoing price trend at the time of press, CoinMarketCap data reveals that Ethereum is trading at $4,228.97, recording a 1.98% dip in seven days. The price chart shows price changes between $4,185 and $4,800 during the week. On August 12, Ethereum exchanged near $4,185 before climbing steadily toward mid-week gains.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The digital asset traded above $4,700 by August 14, continuing its upward trajectory toward $4,800. A dip was invited, pushing the price below $4,400 by August 15. In addition, consolidation was seen around $4,500 before another drop occurred. By August 18, Ethereum touched near $4,200 before rebounding slightly to the current level. As the dip was recorded, ETH is still on its track to reclaim the $4500 level, which might unlock new market levels.

Ozak AI’s Mission and Technology

Ozak AI combines artificial intelligence with the blockchain concept to deliver solutions. Its mission focuses on creating a secure and decentralized system with the ability to handle real-time data and decision-making processes.

The platform integrates multiple core technologies. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) sources tamper-proof and trustless data from distributed networks. Its decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) uses blockchain and IPFS for distributed data storage and processing. This system removes all single points of failure and allows real-time data availability.

Additionally, the Ozak Prediction Agent (PA) autonomously analyzes proprietary and external data. This function extends beyond analytics by supporting predictive modeling and financial decision-making. Together, these technologies provide businesses and individuals with reliable, scalable, and secure tools.

Presale Progress and ROI Potential

The OZ token launched its presale at $0.001. Subsequent stages increased to $0.002 and then $0.003. The current fourth-stage price is $0.005, and the next stage will double the value to $0.01. From the starting point of $0.001 to the upcoming $0.01, this marks a 900% increase.

As of now, 169,012,345.57 tokens have been sold, generating $2,045,061.63 in funds. The presale targets a listing price of $1, a figure that represents a 19,900% return for early participants. Ozak AI is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, adding visibility and accessibility for investors.

Tokenomics and Distribution

OZ token has the limited supply of 10 billion, and a deflationary model is designed to maintain long-term value. Out of this supply, 3 billion will go to presale and another 3 billion into the community and ecosystem. Two billion are held as a bank of the future, and 1 billion to have liquidity. The other 1 billion is allocated to the team and advisors.

This open allocation will be able to maintain growth and provide fair access. A high percentage of community and presale ownership (70 percent) also indicates a close attention to ensure the involvement of a wide variety of people in Ozak AI.

Ecosystem Incentives and Security

Ozak AI has also given a million-dollar giveaway. The prize pool will be divided among one hundred winners, and the minimum entry fee to participate is 100 dollars of OZ tokens. This program provides incentive and more presale activity.

Security too is a priority. This is a smart contract audit being done on the project with Certik, a top-of-the-blockchain security company. This will offer another security to the token holders and enhance trust in the platform.

Ozak AI has united sophisticated AI-powered infrastructure and wise tokenomics, with all presale stages performed in a clear manner. Having amassed more than $2 million in funding, a definitive route to a $1 list price, and novel offerings, DePIN and OSN, the project is primed as one of the most dramatic ROI capability stories of 2025.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.