Ethereum Nears $5,000 Driven By ETFs and Staking Demand – Is Pepenode Next?

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/15 20:45
Institutional inflows and growing on-chain staking activity hint at $ETH going a long way this year, potentially setting a new all-time high.

As institutions scramble to secure Ethereum, retail investors are flocking to the Pepenode ($PEPENODE) presale for early-bird discounts. The project gamifies staking to present a unique mine-to-earn model.

Institutions Dive into Ethereum ETFs; Whales Grow their Stack

The growing institutional appetite for Ethereum ETFs is one of the reasons another $ETH rally could soon be on the way. $ETH ETF net flow currently stands at $398.6M.

It is clear that ETFs are becoming popular as a traditional entry into Ethereum without all the complexities that come with crypto holding.

Whale activity also paints a promising picture. Just hours ago, one whale received $61.92M in $ETH, upping their accumulated holdings to 22.556K $ETH, according to Onchain Lens.
Whale activity is on the rise.

Source: X/@OnchainLens

Sharks – investors who hold between $10K and $100K in their wallets – are getting in on the action, too. This has resulted in this segment holding an ATH of 20.6M $ETH collectively. $ETH holding by sharks has hit an ATH.

Source: CryptoQuantThe tightening supply, thanks to growing staking activity, is another factor driving up the $ETH price. Over 36.2M $ETH is now locked, representing about 30% of the total supply. It reveals the long-term conviction in the project and its role as a core infrastructure of digital finance.

Total Ethereum staked.

Source: CryptoQuant

While $ETH is one of the best blue-chip cryptos to buy and hold now, the fact remains that it has a gigantic market cap of around $545B. That’s why investors are diversifying into smaller-cap cryptos for the exponential returns that only newer tokens can deliver.

As $ETH prepares for another rally that could take it to a new ATH, Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is making waves among early backers. And it’s fast becoming a favorite among strategic investors on the hunt for the next crypto to explode.

Why $ETH Investors Are Buying PEPENODE

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is the world’s first mine-to-earn meme coin that blends crypto culture with clever gamification. The project turns presale participation into gameplay, standing out from the crowd of new coins that overpromise and underdeliver.

Pepenode mine-to-earn mechanism.

Early-stage utility plays a key role in the growing popularity of this new meme coin.

$PEPENODE tokens are used for mining activity, as well as upgrades.

Holding $PEPENODE enables you to buy virtual miner nodes, upgrade digital facilities, and simulate mining inside a customizable server room. The earning potential, meanwhile, depends on multiple factors, including different node combinations and smart upgrades.

Pepenode’s Attractive Earning Potential

Pepenode’s tokenomics are pretty solid, with 35% allocated to both protocol development and economics & treasury development respectively.

Pepenode tokenomics.

On top of that, around 70% of all tokens used for Pepenode’s mining node upgrades are set to be burned, tightening the supply and potentially boosting the value of the remaining tokens over time. The 2% referral rewards also add to its appeal.

And for your peace of mind, the project has completed a smart contract audit by Coinsult, confirming the code is free from vulnerabilities and traps that plague early-stage cryptos.

With 668M+ tokens already locked – and strategic tokenomics with fair allocations – Pepenode has the potential to have a long-term hold, despite being in its early-development phase.

That’s why it’s not surprising that the $PEPENODE presale surpassed $1.1M+ in such a short amount of time.

Right now, you can buy $PEPENODE for $0.0010575 – and stake your tokens for an impressive 1,176% APY. That four-digit APY, by the way, far outshines $ETH’s one-digit staking rewards.

But, there’s a caveat. Being a presale, the $PEPENODE price goes up in stages, while the APY goes down as more holders stake their tokens tokens. So the clock is ticking if you want to secure yours at the current early-bird price.

Join the Pepenode presale today for mine-to-earn fun and high APY.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
