Ethereum Nears Record as Investors Eye $5,000

Ethereum is witnessing a significant rise, edging close to the $5,000 mark, a figure once considered out of reach. Early this week, signs of escalating cryptocurrency prices were evident, and Ethereum has continued its upward momentum, with just hours left until the daily market closes.
