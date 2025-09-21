The post Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing. A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum. Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion. Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million. Ethereum News: SharpLink Treasury Moves and ETH Price Impact As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods. Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time. This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum. SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal. Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable. With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders. Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity. SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.… The post Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing. A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum. Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion. Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million. Ethereum News: SharpLink Treasury Moves and ETH Price Impact As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods. Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time. This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum. SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal. Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable. With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders. Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity. SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.…

2025/09/21
In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing.

A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum.

Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion.

Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million.

As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods.

Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time.

This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum.

SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal.

Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable.

With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders.

Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity.

SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X

Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price

Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.

In plain terms, MACD compares short- and long-term averages. A crossover often signals shifting momentum.

Commentators said the crossover coincided with SharpLink’s reported treasury moves. They also noted growing institutional interest in ETH-linked exchange-traded funds.

Combined, these elements suggested conditions that could support a sustained rally. On-chain data at press time showed inflows consistent with institutional buying.

Analysts said this confirmed that interest extended beyond retail traders. Such flows often indicated positioning ahead of potential exchange-traded fund approvals or treasury accumulation from corporate actors.

While the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing, it had fallen 3.88% over the past week and gained 3.88% in the past month.

Over the previous 24 hours, the price rose 0.14%. Analysts said the alignment of technical signals and institutional inflows set the stage for potential volatility.

Outlook as Ethereum Adoption Widens

Ethereum developers prepared protocol upgrades for 2025, including improvements to scaling features.

These changes targeted lower transaction costs and broader adoption of decentralized applications.

Corporate activity, such as SharpLink’s treasury build, indicated that traditional firms were incorporating tokens into balance sheets.

Analysts said this marked a shift from earlier years, when most institutional activity focused on Bitcoin.

At press time, the ETH treasury strategy positioned SharpLink among a small group of listed companies using tokens as reserves.

Observers said the case would likely be tracked alongside regulatory decisions on ETH exchange-traded products.

The combination of treasury actions, institutional demand, and network upgrades formed the context for Ethereum’s 2025 outlook.

Analysts said these elements, if sustained, could shape market structure and influence liquidity conditions over the next quarters.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/21/ethereum-news-what-sharplink-treasury-buy-means-for-eth-price/

