Ethereum on the Brink – Will $4K Hold Before the Next Rally?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 21:01
The drop, amounting to a 4.35% decline in 24 hours, has revived fears that the second-largest cryptocurrency could soon test the critical $4,000 zone.

Technical Picture Turns Cautious

Despite still holding an upward trendline, Ethereum is struggling to maintain buying strength. Indicators suggest that the current correction could deepen before any recovery attempt. Analysts note that $4,800 stands as the immediate resistance, while $4,000 has now emerged as the key battleground for bulls and bears.

The Stochastic RSI has slipped toward weaker levels, signaling reduced momentum. Market watchers warn that unless demand picks up soon, Ethereum could revisit the $4,000 area before mounting a rebound.

Whale Activity Adds to Selling Pressure

Large traders have played a decisive role in the recent downturn. Blockchain data shows one veteran whale closed 66,749 ETH longs worth over $303 million, pocketing nearly $7 million in profit. Another trader sold more than 2,200 ETH valued at $9.5 million, locking in a $4 million gain despite slippage costs.

These moves, coupled with on-chain metrics like Spot Taker CVD pointing to dominant selling activity, suggest that whales are firmly in control of the market’s short-term direction. Retail buyers have so far been unable to offset this wave of exits.

What’s Next for ETH?

If Ethereum manages to defend $4,000, analysts see room for a recovery that could carry prices back toward the $5,000 mark. However, persistent profit-taking and weak spot demand mean that buyers face an uphill battle.

For now, the $4,000 support line stands as the most crucial level to watch. A break below it could shift sentiment decisively bearish, while a bounce could reignite hopes of a fresh leg higher.

