Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin 12x in Q3, now faces big Q4 test

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:43
Key Takeaways

How did Ethereum perform in Q3?

ETH surged 87%, with the ETH/BTC ratio up 74% to 0.040, its strongest run since 2021.

What are the critical Q4 signals for Ethereum?

Whale balances hit 20 million ETH, but history shows Bitcoin dominates Q4. ETH must hold 0.045 resistance to flip the script.

Despite heavy volatility, Ethereum [ETH] delivered an impressive Q3 performance.

On a relative basis, ETH posted an 86.41% ROI versus BTC’s 7.87%. That’s nearly a 12x outperformance.

The ETH/BTC pair confirmed the trend. In fact, the ratio printed a 72% move, marking its strongest quarterly run since April 2021.

Technically, roughly 84% of ETH’s gains came from rotation flows.

In this context, the key question for Q4 is whether Ethereum can sustain this relative strength and push a decisive leg higher, especially in a quarter that’s historically been Bitcoin-led.

Rotation flows fuel Ethereum’s record-breaking quarter

Ethereum is on track for its strongest Q3 ever in history. 

Source: CoinGlass

Notably, the last major move occurred in 2020.

Back then, ETH surged 59.5% compared to BTC’s 17.97%. Also, the ETH/BTC ratio ripped 35%, testing 0.04 for the first time in over a year, reinforcing rotation-led momentum.

Fast-forward to now, and the ratio has surged 72% in Q3, topping out around 0.042, showing similar flow dynamics. In short, in both cycles, Ethereum’s outperformance was largely rotation-driven.

Source: TradingView (ETH/BTC)

However, the real story is in the aftermath.

After Ethereum’s 2020 Q3 outrun, Q4 saw ETH rip 104% in ROI.

However, Bitcoin [BTC] flexed harder, posting 168%. Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC ratio dropped 23.7%, mirroring ETH’s relative performance.

Simply put, Q3’s ETH outperformance doesn’t lock in a Q4 win. In conclusion, rotation back into BTC left ETH short on flows.

According to AMBCrypto, that’s the key to watch heading into the next quarter.

Macro swings set up Q4 showdown

Historically speaking, BTC usually rips 85% ROI in Q4, more than 3x ETH’s typical gains. 

In fact, over the last two Q4 cycles (2023–2024), ETH/BTC averaged a -13.05% net loss, showing flows rotating back into BTC.

Bottom line: Q4 is usually Bitcoin-led, and Ethereum tends to play catch-up.

To flip the script, ETH needs to break this seasonal pattern. Interestingly, smart money looked ready. Ethereum’s 10k–100k cohort balance hit 20 million ETH, the highest on record, according to CryptoQuant.

Source: CryptoQuant

Zooming in, accumulation kicked off mid-Q2 after the Liberation FUD.

Why does this matter?

Ethereum’s Q2–Q3 outperformance vs. Bitcoin is clearly strategic. Macro volatility pushed nearly 8 million ETH into this cohort as BTC.D slid nearly 12%, showing a clear rotation of capital.

Against this background, the ETH/BTC ratio is now eyeing the 0.045 resistance, while macro swings are still capping Bitcoin flows.

Bottom line? ETH looks set to outpace BTC in Q4 for the first time in four years.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-outpaces-bitcoin-12x-in-q3-now-faces-big-q4-test/

