Ethereum PoS under pressure as exit queue hits $12B ATH: What’s going on?

Why did Ethereum’s TVS drop by 150k ETH this week?

Most of the decline stems from the surge in the exit queue, which jumped to 2.63 million ETH. Meanwhile, Kiln pulled 1.6 million ETH after the SwissBorg hack.

Does the spike in the exit queue signal a weakness in ETH?

With staking APR falling to 2.84%, capital is rotating into higher-yield DeFi opportunities, meaning the exit queue reflects strategic repositioning.

Ethereum’s [ETH] PoS network posted its largest weekly drawdown in Total Value Staked (TVS). Nearly 150k ETH left staking, bringing TVS to 36 million.

According to AMBCrypto, several factors are driving this shift.

Ethereum PoS network sees validator queues reshuffle

Most notably, Ethereum’s exit queue has surged to 2.63 million ETH ($12.3 billion) with a 45-day wait, up from just 616k ETH a week ago.

Contextually speaking, that’s about 2,014,000 ETH, which is roughly a 327% increase in one week.

Meanwhile, the entry queue has dropped to 597k ETH ($3 billion) from 823k, with an 11-day delay. That’s a clear net-exit outlook.

Simply put, more ETH is lining up to leave staking than enter it, which is pulling TVS lower.

Kiln drives exit surge

However, this surge isn’t a signal of weak conviction.

Instead, the 2 million ETH spike in Ethereum’s exit queue this week was largely driven by Kiln (a professional ETH staking provider) pulling 1.6 million ETH of validator nodes after the SwissBorg hack.

Statistically, Kiln’s withdrawal accounts for roughly 61% of Ethereum’s current exit queue. This means most of the spike is rotational rather than a true network exit.

In other words, a “temporary” shuffle of staked ETH.

Ethereum yields cool, DeFi feels the shift

Ethereum’s TVS hit a record high in early August at 3.26 million ETH. However, the ripple effects soon followed.

Staking APR broke below the 3% threshold for the first time and fell to 2.84% at press time, marking its lowest on record. Simply put, validator yields are getting compressed.

The market response?

Lower yields trimmed the incentive to park ETH in validators. As a result, the rotation of capital instead helped drive Ethereum’s TVL to a four-year high of $97 billion over the same stretch.

DeFi protocols offer higher returns

As staking rewards got thinner, more ETH flowed into DeFi.

Case in point: Pendle, a DeFi protocol on Ethereum. Its stETH pools (the token you get when staking ETH) are offering around 5.4% APR, meaning if you stake 100 ETH, you could earn about 5.4 ETH over a year.

In this context, Ethereum’s exit queue looks like a rotational flow.

Around 40% of it is moving into a strong DeFi push. So rather than signaling a sell-off, the spike in ETH exit liquidity reflects strategic repositioning.