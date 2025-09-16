Ethereum positioned to replace Wall Street infrastructure, yet remains undervalued by investors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 07:10
Investors have not priced in Ethereum’s (ETH) potential to replace Wall Street’s outdated settlement infrastructure, according to SharpLink CEO Joseph Chalom and EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan.

During a Sept. 15 Milk Road podcast discussion, Chalom, who previously led BlackRock’s digital asset initiatives, outlined the fundamental friction plaguing traditional finance.

Current systems require day-long settlement periods, create counterparty risks, and force market participants to post collateral for overnight financing while intermediaries extract rents from these inefficiencies.

He stated:

SharpLink CEO then contrasted the dynamic with Ethereum’s atomic settlement capabilities that execute trades in seconds without counterparty risk. He also argued that Ethereum represents “an emerging fundamental new kind of public infrastructure, almost like Web1, where the internet was a category of investments.”

He positioned the blockchain as a universal settlement layer for both financial and economic systems.

Programmable finance transformation

Ethereum’s programmable nature enables portfolio rebalancing through smart contracts, dividend distribution in minutes rather than days, and composable transactions, allowing any asset to trade against any other asset at any time.

These capabilities create what Chalom described as “the license to win” for institutions seeking efficiency over current systems.

Kannan extended this vision beyond finance, describing Ethereum as “the platform for verifiable trust” that solves counterparty risk through cryptographic verification, rather than relying on institutional guarantees.

He noted that EigenLayer enables Ethereum to power additional networks beyond the base protocol, and explained:

Kannan mentioned applications in AI agent verification, prediction markets like Polymarket, and autonomous systems requiring trust without human oversight as examples.

Infrastructure investment timing

Both executives emphasized the education-to-adoption transition occurring among institutional investors.

Chalom noted that while Bitcoin required explaining digital gold concepts, Ethereum demanded deeper infrastructure explanations that took more time but generated stronger conviction once understood.

The launch of Ethereum ETFs in July 2024 marked an adoption inflection point, with treasury companies now accumulating approximately $14-15 billion in ETH holdings.

Chalom predicted acceleration beyond Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation pace as institutional players recognize Ethereum’s productive asset characteristics through staking and DeFi yields.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethereum-positioned-to-replace-wall-street-infrastructure-yet-remains-undervalued-by-investors/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
